BOYS BASKETBALL
Momence 68, Wilmington 38
Momence jumped out to a commanding 21-6 lead after the first quarter before never turning back to remain undefeated (9-0) on the season. Jaden Walls notched a team-high 23 points to lead the Redskins. Haven Roberts tallied 14 points, four assists, and three rebounds. James Stevenson Jr. added 14 points eight rebounds, and four steals. Kud'de Bertram chipped in six points.
Ryder Meents led the Wildcats with 15 points. Reid Juster notched 10 points and Tysen Meents contributed eight points.
Central 64, Illinois Lutheran 54
Central picked up a double-digit win by outscoring Illinois Lutheran 28-21 in the second half. Nick Krueger did most of the damage for the Comets, totaling a team-high 14 points. Michael Hess scored 12 points and Jayce Meier had 11 points. Grant Grider chipped in 10 points.
Ridgeview 61, Dwight 57
Wyatt Thompson's 23 points led the Trojans. Jeremy Kapper recorded 15 points and Gavin Wykes had five points.
Grant Park 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 52
Grant Park won its sixth game in the last seven tries to improve to 6-3 overall with a win over the Panthers. John Kveck totaled 22 points to help lead the Dragons. Wesley Schneider added 16 points and Sawyer Loitz tallied 12 points.
G-SW's Cale Halpin displayed a shooter's touch with a team-high 35 points, including seven made 3 -pointers. Ethan Mack tallied nine points and four rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Iroquois West 62, Schlarman 17
Iroquois West improved to 11-5 overall while extending its winning streak to seven games. Shea Small led the squad with eight points, five rebounds, and six steals. Ilyana Nambo added eight points and three steals. Aubrey Wagner hauled in five rebounds to go along with four steals.
CHESS
Austin Earsley took home the inaugural Kankakee County chess league championship at Kankakee library. Ryan Santoro took home second, followed by Michael Goodwin (third place), and Braedyn Mulcahy (fourth place).
