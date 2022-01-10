BOYS BASKETBALL
Momence 67, R-C 65 (OT)
Momence picked up a two-point overtime victory against the Comets to improve to 13-1 on the season. Haven Roberts led the Redskins with 22 points and six rebounds. Jaden Walls had 19 points, six assists and six steals. Kud’de Bertram added 12 points and six assists. James Stevenson Jr. tallied 11 points and eight rebounds.
James Sheridan, Eddie Gad and Wesley Shats totaled 18 points each to lead Reed-Custer’s offensive attack. Jace Christian added nine points, including one made 3-pointer.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 81, Lincoln-Way Central 72
Isaiah Davis dropped 20 points to lead the Boilermakers. Owen Freeman contributed a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Ethan Kohl had 13 points, and Braden Freeman chipped in 12 points.
Manteno 35, Coal City 30
Manteno was led by Carter Drazy, who totaled a team-high nine points. Nicky Johnson finished with seven points, all of which came from the free-throw line.
Cason Headley led the Coalers with 13 points, followed by teammates Colin Hart and Aiden Hansen, who each finished with seven points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beecher 45, Manteno 14
Beecher extended its winning streak to four games with a dominant victory against Manteno to improve to 10-8 on the season. Rhiannon Saller totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead the Bobcats. Abby Shepard notched 12 points, five assists and three rebounds. Morgan McDermott had nine points.
Vaneza Ortiz tallied five steals, three points and two rebounds to lead Momence. Sydnee VanSwol added four points and four rebounds. Mya Roberson had four points.
Herscher 36, Reed-Custer 31
Herscher improved to 16-4 overall this season. Macey Moore led the Tigers with 12 points. Hailey King added 11 points, five of which came from the strike.
Brooklyn Harding totaled eight points, five assists and three rebounds to lead the Comets. Adrionna Williams had seven points, three rebounds and three steals.
Watseka 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16
Sydney McTaggart’s 14 points and six rebounds led Watseka. Raegan Gooding finished with eight points, which was one more point than teammate Addi Edwards. Jackie Lynch hauled in six rebounds.
Oak Forest 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 37
Sadie Grabow finished with 11 points to lead the Boilermakers. Ellie Haggard totaled nine points, and Trinity Davis chipped in eight points.
Rich Township 47, Kankakee 40
The Kays suffered a loss in Southland Athletic Conference action Monday. Avery Jackson led the Kays with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block. Nikkel Johnson added 15 points, five rebounds, three blocks and a steal.
Wilmington 55, Manteno 30
Anna Liaromatis poured in 20 points, including two made 3-pointers to lead Wilmington. Lexi Liaromatis scored 13 points, and Kaitlyn O’Donnell chipped in 12 points.
Manteno’s Kylie Saathoff finished two rebounds shy of a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds to lead the Panthers. Mia Robbins had six points, and Drew Hosselton Jr. grabbed five rebounds.
Grant Park 51, Gardner-South Wilmington 37
Delaney Panozzo recorded a double-double with 27 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen added another double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Grace Fick had nine rebounds and four assists.
Addi Fair led the Panthers with 22 points.
Peotone 56, Coal City 15
Mady Kibelkis totaled 21 points and three steals to lead the Blue Devils. Jenna Hunter had 12 points and five rebounds. Madi Schroeder notched seven assists, seven rebounds and six points.
Molly Stiles recorded a team-high eight points to lead the Coalers. Makayla Henline added a team-high eight rebounds to go along with two points. Kerigan Copes had two steals.
Iroquois West 60, Westville 23
Iroquois West improved to 13-6 on the season. Ella Rhodes finished with a team-high 24 points to lead the Raiders. Shea Small contributed 13 points, five rebounds and three steals. Adelynn Scharp had eight points.
Oakwood 51, Milford 48
Anna Hagan finished with 18 points, three assists and three steals to lead Milford. Hunter Mowrey added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Emmaleah Marshino chipped in nine points, eight rebounds and seven steals.
