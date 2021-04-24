FOOTBALL
Momence 48, Dwight 0
The Redskins totaled seven touchdowns on their way to routing the Trojans. Tyshuan Watkins totaled 205 yards on the ground to go with one reception for 16 yards and four scores. Kud’de Bertram added eight rushes for 54 yards and completed 7-of-16 passes for 109 yards and no interceptions. Kody Lawrence led the defense with eight solo tackles and two assists.
Dillon Sarff had four carries for 22 yards to lead the Trojan’s ground game. Connor Telford completed 2-of-5 passes for 36 yards.
Decatur Lutheran 76, Milford-Cissna Park 58
Trey Totheroh finished with three passing touchdowns and one interception to lead the Bearcats high-scoring offense. Sam Kaeb led the rushing attack with 114 yards on 13 carries with two scores. Todd Paine chipped in two carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.
GIRLS SOCCER
Herscher 8, Kankakee 0
The Tigers improved to 3-0 with a dominant shutout victory over the Kays. Elise Kukuck, Reagan Minuz and Jaylnn Miner each totaled two goals, one more than teammates Ally Meyer and Katelyn Borschnack. Borshnack added two assists and Meyer chipped in another.
No individual stats were available for Kankakee.
SOFTBALL
Peotone 9, Kankakee 2
The Blue Devils overcame an early 2-0 deficit to top Kankakee and secure their first win of the season. Mackenzie Strough got the win, tossing a complete game where she gave up two earned with seven strikeouts. Emma Herder went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Peotone at the plate. Taylor Thweatt chipped in two more RBIs on one hit and Strough totaled two runs scored.
Hailey Lamie notched three hits to lead the Kays at the plate. Avery Jackson and Nora Mulcahy totaled two hits each. Emily Glogowski gave up two earned runs in the loss on the bump.
Manteno 9, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7
Alyssa Dralle belted her first career homerun and improved to 3-0 on the mound to lead the Panthers. She went three innings and gave up three earned on four hits with four strikeouts. Dayli Dwyer added two doubles and two runs scored. Karli Wenzel, Lily Bivona and Gianna Boros notched one steal each.
No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers.
Grant Park 23, St. Anne 3 (4 innings)
The bats were a blazin' for the Dragons Friday. Brooke Veldhuizen (home run, double, four RBIs, four runs), Micaelyn Benson (double, four RBIs, three runs) and Grace Fick (three RBIs, two runs) had four hits apiece. Molly Markland allowed three runs (one earned) in on two hits and two strikeouts.
BASEBALL
Kankakee 10, Peotone 3
Jarius Harris notched his first homer of the season to lead the Kays. Camden Kearney added two hits and an RBI. Sammy Williams hit another homerun and picked up the win on the bump with a 6.2 innings performance where he gave up two runs.
Brock Krska secured three hits, two runs scored and an RBI to lead the Blue Devils. Tristan Weglarz, Thomas Lynch and Austin Massat collected two hits each.
