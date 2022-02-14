GIRLS BASKETBALL
IHSA Class 1A Ridgeview Regional semifinals
Milford 49, Tri-Point 34
No individual stats were available for Milford or Tri-Point. Milford will advance to the regional championship game against Ridgeview at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Ridgeview.
Ridgeview 32, Cissna Park 16
No individual stats were available for Cissna Park.
IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional semifinals
Watseka 48, Grace Christian 24
The Warriors doubled up on the Crusaders to advance to their host regional title game Thursday. Allie Hoy had 18 points to lead Watseka, who also got 15 points from Sydney McTaggart and six points from Addi Edwards.
Alexa Doty led Grace Christian with 13 points. Natalie Dalton had nine points.
Lexington 45, Grant Park 14
Grant Park's season ends in the regional semifinals, leaving them to conclude the year 18-10 overall. Brooke Veldhuizen led the Dragons with seven points.
IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals
Newark 53, Dwight 29
Dwight's season came to an end with double-digit loss to Newark. Brooke Vigna led the Trojans with 10 points, folwwe by teammates Lilly Duffy (eight points), Kassy Kodat (six points) and Njomza Asllani (five points).
IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional semifinals
Seneca 48, Beecher 40
Abby Shepard's 16 points and six rebounds led the Bobcats in their season finale. Morgan McDermott added 12 points and four assists. Rhiannon Saller chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds.
IHSA Class 4A Minooka Regional semifinals
Normal 48, Bradley-Bourbonanis 21
No individual stats were available for BBCHS.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Iroquois West 62, Chrisman 15
The Raiders picked up their 10th Vermillion Valley Conference win in 11 VVC games with a throttling of Chrisman. A dozen different Iroquois West players scored, led by 13 points from Sam McMillan. Kamden Kimmel had nine points. Evan Izquierdo, Tyler Read and Lucas Frank had six points apiece.
