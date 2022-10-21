(Wednesday)
VOLLEYBALL
Milford 2, Iroquois West 0
Milford earned a convincing 25-5, 25-16, straight-set win over the Raiders to help clinch the Vermillion Valley Conference crown with a perfect 11-0 conference record. Hunter Mowrey led the Bearcats with 11 kills, four digs and two aces. Jahni Lavicka added 28 assists and four digs. Anna McEwen had eight kills, five digs and three aces. Emma McEwen had five aces and three kills.
Kynnedi Kanosky recorded seven assists and two kills to help pace Iroquois West. Shea Small added five kills and Madi Scheurich had two digs and one kill. Ella Rhodes contributed two digs and one block assist and Kenzie Tammen chipped in one solo block and a block assist.
Herscher 2, Wilmington 1
Herscher picked up its 14th win of the season by besting the Wildcats in a third-set tiebreaker, 25-21, 17-25, 25-21. Kennedi Huston led the Tigers with 14 digs, 10 kills and nine assists. Laney Rogers finished with five digs and four assists. Hailey King recorded seven kills and Isabella Mendell chipped in nine assists.
Bella Reyes poured in 17 digs, 10 kills, four aces, one assist and one block to help pace the Wildcats offensively. Jaylee Mills, Emma Grace Strong and Emily Cockream each added five kills. Grace Burkey and Clara Smith combined for 22 assists and 16 digs.
Beecher 2, Coal City 0
Beecher improved to 20-13 overall with a 26-24, 25-22, two-set win over Coal City. Lily Avelar contributed 10 digs, five kills, three blocks and one assist to help lead the Bobcats. Bri Schrimsher totaled 11 assists, six digs and one block. Emily Avelar had eight digs and four kills. Faby Barraza recorded nine assists and three digs.
No individual stats were available for the Coalers.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Serena 0
G-SW picked up a 25-23, 25-23, two-set win over Serena by a combined four points. Addison Fair poured in nine kills, five digs and one assist to help lead the Panthers. Hannah Balcom added four kills and two blocks. Maddie Olsen had three kills, two digs and one ace. Hannah Frescura finished with 18 assists, four digs, two kills and one ace.
(Thursday)
VOLLEYBALL
Grace Christian 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0
Grace Christian bested the Panthers in two sets, winning 25-16, 25-21. No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.
Hannah Frescura led the Panthers with nine assists, three kills, one dig and one ace. Addison Fair added 11 digs and three kills. Maddie Olsen finished with five kills, two digs and one ace. Ava Schultz chipped in three aces.
Momence 2, Tri-Point 0
Momence claimed a 25-22, 25-22, two-set win over Tri-Point to finish third in the River Valley Conference tournament and conclude its regular season 16-7-3 overall. No individual stats were available for the Redskins.
No individual stats were available for the Chargers.
Milford 2, Watseka 1
Milford improved to 25-5 with a 25-22, 28-30, 27-25, third-set tiebreaker victory over the Warriors. Anna McEwen contributed 18 kills, 17 digs and two aces to help lead the Bearcats. Hunter Mowrey added 14 kills and 13 digs. Jahni Lavicka tallied 39 assists and 10 digs. Brynlee Wright chipped in five blocks, five kills and three aces.
Watseka concluded the regular season 20-13 overall with the three-set loss. Megan Martin led the Warriors with 12 kills and three blocks. Ella Smith contributed 14 digs, 10 kills, three blocks and an ace. Christa Holohan had a team-high 15 assists, which was three more than teammate Elizabeth Wittenborn.
Cissna Park 2, Iroquois West 0
Cissna Park earned a 25-16, 25-14, straight-set win to improve to 27-6 overall. Brooklyn Stadeli led the Timberwolves with a team-high 12 kills. Makayla Knake added 30 assists. Morgan Sinn finished with eight digs and Sophie Duis had three aces.
Kynnedi Kanosky recorded five assists, four digs, one kill, one blocking assist, and an ace to help pace the Raiders in defeat. Ilyana Nambo had eight digs and Shea Small chipped in two kills, two blocking assists and two digs.
