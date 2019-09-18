VOLLEYBALL
Milford 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0 (25-14, 25-15)
Milford improved to 6-1-1 overall this season and 2-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a quick win over G-RF.
Lexy Puetz led the Bearcats with nine kills and two aces, Sam Conley made nine digs and Kaylee Warren set up 23 assists in the win.
Coal City 2, Lisle 0 (25-11, 25-11)
The Coalers laid down a two-set walloping on the Lions in a Illinois Central Eight Conference showdown.
Natalie Durham led the Coalers with seven kills, Abbie Cullick had nine digs and Rose Feeney set up 13 assists in the victory.
Coal City is 5-9 overall and 2-3 in conference play.
Herscher 2, Streator 0 (25-15, 25-16)
Claudia Huston had six kills, seven digs and three aces for the Tigers in a comfortable two set win over Streator.
Jordan Pierce had 12 assists, Ana Rice had 10 assists and Olivia Ruder added 11 digs in the victory as Herscher improved to 12-1 overall and 5-0 in IC8 conference play.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, St. Anne 0 (25-19, 25-18)
The Panthers secured a River Valley Conference win in two sets.
Carson Halpin had seven kills and eight digs for G-SW, Madelyn Storm added 10 digs and Kennedy Fair set up 20 assists in the victory.
Haylie Peck led the Cardinals with eight kills in the loss, Emily Greene made 11 digs and Taylor DeYoung set up 13 assists.
The Panthers are 8-3-2 overall and 3-1 in the RVC, while St. Anne is 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the RVC this season.
St. Thomas More 2, Watseka 0 (25-14, 25-17)
The Warriors dropped to 6-7-1 overall this season with a loss to St. Thomas More.
Raegann Kochell had four kills, Sydney McTaggart had eight digs and Meredith Drake set up five assists in the loss for Watseka.
Illinois Lutheran 2, Tri-Point 0 (25-12, 25-15)
The Chargers failed to keep pace with Lutheran in an RVC loss.
Ellenie Dyrby led Tri-Point with six kills and four digs in the loss, Elise Bruner added nine digs and Britney Billerbeck had nine digs of her own.
Kankakee 2, Grace Christian 1 (20-25, 31-29, 25-17)
The Crusaders gave them no end of trouble along the way, but the Kays picked up a three-set win in the end.
Aariasha Dabney led Kankakee with 11 kills, Makayle Mondy added 10 kills and Hailey Lamie set up 36 assists in the marathon win.
GIRLS GOLF
Dwight 212, Watseka 217, Iroquois West 242
A consistent grouping of scores in the 50s was enough for Dwight to counteract Watseka's Natalie Schroeder and earn the Trojans a win in a triangular at Balmoral.
Schroeder earned medalist honors by a comfortable six strokes with a round of 44, but Dwight's qualifiers Kelly Deterding (50), Isabelle Schultz (51), Kendall Weller (54) and Darian Guver (57) came away with the overall team victory.
Schroeder was joined on the Watseka scorecard by Allie Hoy (52), Carolyn Dickte (60) and Hailey Noel (61). Adelynn Scharp led the third-place Iroquois West squad with a round of 53.
BOYS GOLF
Prairie Central 174, Seneca 176, Coal City 216, Ottawa Marquette 220
Coal City took third place in a quadrangular match in Fairbury.
The Coalers were led by Cade Mueller with a 47, who was joined by fellow qualifiers Tyler Johnson, Zach Gagliardo and Ryne Phelan.
Newark 176, Dwight 192
An excellent, medal-winning round of 36 from Newark's Connor Baker was too much for the Trojans to overcome in a loss.
Mason Tjelle led Dwight with a 43, Anthony Dinella shot a 47 and Brody Hoegger and Chase Becker each shot 51 as Dwight fell to 4-6 overall on the season.
Milford 175, Cissna Park 230
The Bearcats secured a comfortable head-to-head win over Cissna Park at Shewami.
James Birch was the meet's medalist with a 41 for Milford. He was joined on the scorecard by Kaleb Harris (43), Luke McCabe (44) and Salym Estes (47).
Cale Causs led the Timberwolves with a 51.
Grant Park 178, Illinois Lutheran 199
The Dragons comfortably out-shot Lutheran at Minne Monesse for a conference win.
Ryan Dulin led the way for Grant Park and tied with Lutheran's Dylan Flaig for medalist honors with a round of 40, Darren Wagner shot a 43, Andrew Fulk shot a 45 and Luke Techau rounded out the Dragons' qualifiers with a 50.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Bradley-Bourbonnais 137, Crete-Monee 31
The Boilers snagged first place in nine separate events in a one-sided win over Crete-Monee.
Elizabeth Noble took first in diving with a score of 212.70, Sam Tomic was tops in the 50-yard freestyle (27.62 seconds), Colleen Bassett won the 100-yard backstroke (1:10.74) and Lani Develder took first in both the 100-yard freestyle (1:00.79) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:22.53)
Abby Betterton also grabbed an individual win by taking first in the 50-yard freestyle (6:18.51).
The Boilermakers also won the 20-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relays.
BOYS SOCCER
Beecher 2, Illinois Lutheran 1
The Bobcats picked up two second half goals to take down Illinois Lutheran.
Austin Hauser scored the first on an assist from Brendan Loonam-Para and AJ Graham scored the second, assisted by Gage Beck.
Beecher is 6-5 overall and 3-2 in the Twin Valley Conference.
St. Anne 7, Central 0
Raul Guerrero and Jose Pizano each notched a hat trick in the Cardinals' dominant shutout of the Comets.
Guerrero scored three goals and set up two assists, while Pizano scored three times and assisted once.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Stagg 3
The Boilermakers got another individual victory from Izzy Fritz, then went 3-1 in doubles action to pick up a SouthWest Suburban Conference win over Stagg.
Fritz defeated Stagg's Emily Garcia 6-3, 6-1 in No. 1 singles, while Harley Ondo and Mia Schwada won No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-3.
Also securing doubles victories were Paulyn Bernadit and Sydney Goering in No. 2 doubles (6-1, 6-0) and Maria Sosa and Danae Williams in No. 3 doubles (6-2, 6-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!