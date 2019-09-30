Daily Journal Staff Report
VOLLEYBALL
Milford 2, Tri-Point 0 (25-12, 25-14)
The Bearcats rebounded from their championship loss to P-B-L on Saturday by sweeping the Chargers to win their 10th match in their last 12 contests.
Maya McEwen was on fire from the service area, where she recorded six aces and added a kill. Caley Mowrey had a team-high five kills and a block of her own. Kaylee Warren had 18 assists, and Sam Conley had nine digs.Coal City 2, Dwight 0 (25-10, 25-11)
The Coalers made easy work of the Trojans a day ahead of their pivotal Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup with Herscher.
Megan Norris led the Coalers with eight kills and added four digs and a block. Natalie Durham had seven kills, the same amount of assists Abbie Cullick had. Rose Feeney also had seven digs and led the Coalers with 11 assists. Macaya Garner had eight assists and a dig.
Kayla Kodat had two kills, four assists and two blocks for the Trojans. Erin Anderson had three kills and a dig.St. Anne 2, Cissna Park 0 (28-26, 25-20)
The Cardinals took all the punches the Timberwolves could throw and were able to narrowly withstand them in nonconference action.
Grace Langellier had eight kills, an ace and 10 digs to power the Cardinals. Kenzie Nicholson had three kills and an ace. Kendall Yuknis had 10 digs and a pair of aces, and Emily Greene had nine digs and three aces.Mikayla Knake had 18 assists and seven digs for the Timberwolves. Carly Pence had seven digs. Kristen Walder had a team-high seven kills. Bonnie Russell finished behind her with six. Riley Maul had a pair of aces.
Watseka 2, Westville 0 (25-14, 25-13)
The Warriors improved to 12-8-1 on the season with a sweep Monday.
Kinzie Parsons had five kills and a pair of blocks to lead the way for the Warriors. Kennedy McTaggart and Raegann Kochel each had four kills and two blocks, and Kochel added an ace. Grace Smith had eight assists and an ace, and Meredith Drake had six assists. Sydney McTaggart had 15 digs. Claire Curry recorded seven digs and added an ace.South Newton 2, Iroquois West 0 (25-14, 25-4)
The Raiders fell behind early and couldn’t recover in nonconference play Monday.
Merrek Sweeney had four digs, a kill and an assist. Shelby Johnson had three digs, two blocks and an ace. Mallori Fairley and Mannie Manning each had a pair of blocks. Anahi Munoz had four digs.BOYS SOCCER
Thornton 7, Kankakee 0
Chris Groesbeck had 19 saves in his first match since being named to last week’s Rivals Cup all-tournament team.Georgetown 3, Watseka 1
Duncan McKenna scored the Warriors’ lone goal on an assist from Fernando Oralano.BOYS GOLF
Illinois Central Eight Tournament
None of the five area schools could match Streator’s output, as the Bulldogs shot a 362 to best second-place Coal City by 26 strokes.The Coalers finished with a 388 as a team, led by Cade Mueller, who tied for third with a 91. Tyler Johnson shot a 93, and Cam Lander also finished in double-digits with a 97. Ryne Phalen and Zach Gagliardo each shot a 107.
Peotone shot a 394 and finished third. Connor Janik’s 93 led the Blue Devils and was good enough for a tie for seventh. The Blue Devils were rounded out by Matt Derkacy (96), Marty Merigold (103) and Collin Novak (107).Reed-Custer finished fourth behind a team score of 404. Clayton Newbrough took second place with a 90, the highest finish by an area golfer. Joel Hunt was a stroke off of his teammate with a 91. Aiden Lantka shot a 111, and Alex Poulous shot a 113.
Manteno shot a 407 to finish fifth. Avery Taylor tied for third on the day by firing off a 91. Brandon Neift was second on the Panthers with a 101, and they were rounded out by Carter McCormick (107) and Jackson Stawick (108).
Wilmington’s 531 gave them seventh. Kaden Lewis shot a 114 to lead the Wildcats, who were followed by Taden Yakima (119), Patrick Robbins (142) and Evan Geiss (156).
