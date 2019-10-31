Milford volleyball wasted no time securing itself a spot in the Class 1A Woodland regional championship match with a one-sided win against Ridgeview 25-17, 25-11 in the semifinals.
Caley Mowrey led the charge for Milford with 11 kills and four blocks in the win. Kaylee Warren put up 30 assists and 18 digs.
