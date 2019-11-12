Daily Journal Staff Report
Milford’s rampage through the 2019 season continued apace against Bunker Hill on Saturday when the Bearcats coasted to a whopping 62-6 win.
Bunker Hill managed just six points on 17 yards of total offense in the rout, and Milford piled up 357. Quarterback Penn Stoller led the charge for the Bearcats by going 3 for 3 through the air for 122 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 35 yards and two more scores.
Sawyer Laffoon and Bryce Sluis also threw touchdown passes of 65 and 26 yards, respectively.
Keegan Boyle caught two passes for 97 yards and two scores, Nick Warren caught a 65-yard touchdown pass, Sam Kaeb caught the 26-yard score, and Nick Allen had a touchdown catch of his own from 25 yards out.
Angel Salinas led Milford in rushing with 55 yards and a score on five carries.
The victory advances the Bearcats to the semifinal round of the I8FA State Playoffs, where they will face off with Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at 2 p.m. Saturday.Knoxville 20, Watseka 14
The Warriors took an early lead on the road in Knoxville with a 23-yard touchdown strike from Drew Wittenborn to Ethan LaBelle in the first quarter and spent the vast majority of their Class 2A postseason matchup trying to protect it.
Though they padded the lead to 14-0 just before the end of the first quarter on a 90-yard Wittenborn touchdown strike to Conner Curry, the offense stalled from that point forward as the Blue Bullets methodically climbed back into contention.
Knoxville picked up a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter but failed both conversion attempts and trailed 14-12 at halftime. Both teams battled to a stalemate through the third and most of the fourth quarters, but the home team finally broke through and completed its comeback with a 6-yard rushing touchdown with 2:05 left in regulation that put them ahead for good.
Wittenborn turned in a strong performance in spite of the loss for the Warriors, completing 13-of-23 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Jameson Cluver led Watseka on the ground with 44 yards rushing on 12 carries.
The Warriors end their 2019 campaign with a 7-4 overall record and a quarterfinal exit.
