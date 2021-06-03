SOFTBALL
IHSA Class 1A Regionals
Milford 17, Grant Park 7
The Bearcats managed to secure their first regional title in their program history on Thursday evening with a double-digit victory over the Dragons. Anna McEwen and Hunter Mowrey recorded a team-high three hits each, with McEwen adding three RBIs. Abby Storm drove in four runs off two hits and Kirstyn Lucht blasted a homer with two RBIs and snagged the win on the bump, allowing seven runs on 10 hits over six innings of work. Milford will face the winner of Newark/Serena this upcoming Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Sectional semifinals.
IHSA Class 2A Regionals
Peotone 17, Rickover Naval Academy 0 (3 innings)
The Blue Devils cruised to victory in just three innings of work. Grace Vowell went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored to lead Peotone at the plate. Emma Spagnoli added a double and a single for three RBIs and Alyssa Pasch chipped in two hits including a triple for two RBIs and two runs scored. Amanda Hasse picked up the win on the mound, allowing zero runs and zero hits in three innings of work. Peotone will face Beecher in the regional championship game today at 4:30 p.m.
Manteno 9, Westmont 0
The Panthers advanced to the Regional Finals after a shutout victory over Westmont. Karli Wenzel finished red-hot at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a team high four RBIs.Mackenzie Hespen added a triple for a run scored. Dayli Dwyer, Kayla Melia and Kayla Michalesko tallied a double each and Alyssa Dralle picked up the win on the bump, allowing zero runs on one hit in three innings of work. Manteno will host Aurora Central Catholic today at 4:30 p.m. for the Regional championship.
Seneca 10, Reed-Custer 0
The Comets couldn't overcome some defensive miscues which forced their season to end early. Grace Moyers took the loss, allowing 10 runs on 13 hits in five innings of work. Mya Beard and Sylvia Crater tallied one hit each to lead Reed-Custer at the plate.
Coal City 6, Woodland 0
The Coalers advanced to a regional championship matchup at Seneca this evening after blanking Woodland Thursday. Kaitlyn Jasper went the distance for Coal City, allowing just five scattered hits and surrendering no walks. Makayla Henline doubled, singled, drove in a pair and scored. Makenzie Henline tripled and scored. Natalie Teague doubled, singled and drove in a run. Abby Gagliardo had two hits, two runs and an RBI.
Bloomington Central Catholic 10, Watseka 0
The Warriors season came to an end on Thursday evening after they held up strong for four innings of action. Natalie Petersen notched the only hit for Watseka with a single.
BASEBALL
IHSA Class 1A Regionals
Grant Park 11, Ida Crown 0
The Dragons advanced to the Regional finals with a shutout victory. Clayton Mckinstry grabbed the win on the mound, allowing zero runs on two hits in five innings of work. Travis Pick went 3-for-3 to lead the Dragons at the plate. Grant Park will face the winner of Hope Academy/Illiinos Lutheran on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Herscher 57, Coal City 56
The Tigers barely edged the Coalers in a Illinois Central Eight dual meet at home. Adin Morrical took first-place in the 200-meter dash, followed by Ben Morgan (400-meter dash, high jump), Thomas Morgan (800-meter dash), Lance Johnston (shot put), Travis Jones (discus) and Wyatt Buza in the pole vaulting competition.
Asa Cooper led the Coalers with a victory in the 100-meter dash, long jump, triple jump and the 110-meter hurdles. Gavin Chernesky took home the gold in the 1600-meter distance race while Christian Micetich won the 300-meter hurdles.
