FOOTBALL
Martinsville 44, Milford 32
Milford fell behind 22-8 in the first half and couldn't recover to steal the win. The Bearcats were led by Sawyer Laffooon, who went 8-for-15 for 251 passing yards and three touchdowns in the air. Angel Salinas rushed it 16 times for 64 yards and a score, which was 16 more rushing yards than teammates Sam Kaeb and Laffoon. Salinas also added 106 receiving yards on two receptions and one passing touchdown on an eight-yard pass to Kaeb.
BOYS GOLF
9/11 American Proud Invitational
Seneca 338, Hinkley-Big Rock 355, Peotone 372, Dwight 377, Streator 377, Marquette 416, Reed-Custer 419, Indian Creek 450
Miles Helfin led Peotone with a 79, which was good enough for medalist honors. Joe Hasse shot a 88 and Michael O'Connor carded a 95. Matt Derkacy added a 110.
Dane Halpin shot a team-low 90 to lead the Trojans. Dawson Carr carded a 93 and Jack Groves shot a 95. William Trainor chipped in a 99.
Reed-Custer took seventh-place out of eight teams with a team score of 419. Eli Schaefer led the team with a 100, which was three-less strokes than teammate Aiden Lantka. Ben Lepper shot a 107 and Maykayla Wilkins chipped in a 109.
BOYS SOCCER
Grant Park 3, Iroquois West 1
The Raiders totaled three separate scorers as Emilio Sandoval, Ryan Heldt and Ayden Delaney all tallied one goal each. Sawyer Loitz, Nolan Schneider, and Luke Horn each had one assist.
Grant Park 0, Monticello 0 (Dragons win 3-1 in a shootout)
Dragons' goalkeeper Luke Horn recorded six total saves, three of which came in the shootout.
Bloomington Catholic 3, Grant Park 1
Ayden Delaney notched the lone goal for the Dragons off an assists by Ryan Heldt.
Beecher 11, Illinois Lutheran 1
The Bobcats exploded for eight first half goal before taking it by double-digits. Logan Wilkins notched a hat-trick with three scores. Bryce Beck added two goals and three assists. Francisco Cardenas, Austin Hauser, Ethan Graham, Alex VanderMay, Russell Ward and Chris Rauch all tallied a goal each. Beecher improves to 9-4 overall.
Kankakee 5, UIC Prep 2
Humberto Baez landed a hat-trick with a team-high three goals. Julio Sanchez chipped in two scores of his own. Kevin Quinones tallied 14 saves behind the net.
Fischer 1, St. Anne 0
Adrian Chagoya grabbed seven saves in the Cardinals shutout loss. St. Anne falls to 8-2 overall.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Harvard 0
The Panthers won in straight-sets 25-9, 25-11. Colby Grieff grabbed five kills, two digs, one assist, and an ace. Addison Fair chipped in five kills and a dig and Hannah Frescura totaled 12 assists, three aces and a kill.
Gardner-South Wilmington 1, Rockford 1
The Panthers split with Rockford, winning the first set 25-22 before dropping the second set 25-5. Colby Grieff led GSW with a team-high seven kills to go along with five digs. Addison Fair added four kills and a dig. Hannah Frescura totaled 12 assists, 12 digs, one kill and an ace.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Willow Academy 0
Gardner-South Wilmington won 27-25, 25-20 to win ins straight-sets. The Panthers were led by Colby Grieff who tallied 10 kills, two digs and an ace. Claire Hennessy secured eight digs, four kills and an ace and Hannah Frescura chipped in a team-high 19 assists.
Rockford 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0
The Panthers dropped their fourth match of the Elgin Tournament 13-25, 20-25, leaving them to go 2-1-1 and secure second-place overall. Hannah Frescura led the sqaud in assists with 12. Addison Fair totaled five kills, one block and a dig.
