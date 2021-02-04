BOYS BASKETBALL
Milford 54, Donovan 30
The Bearcats fell behind early without senior starters Luke McCabe and Trace Fleming but clamped down in a second quarter that saw them outscore the Wildcats 12-0 in the frame to take a 20-13 halftime lead and never look back.
Will Teig had 14 points and 12 rebounds to pace Milford in both categories, as the Bearcats improved to 2-1 on the season. Trey Totheroh had 13 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and six steals.
Andy Onnen had a game-high 15 points to go along with six rebounds, an assist and a steal for the Wildcats in their season opener. Caleb Klecan had 4 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Milford travels to Georgetown-Ridge Farm at 7 p.m. today. Donovan will visit Gardner-South Wilmington at 7 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dwight 66, Midland 49
The Trojans outscored Midland each quarter to win by double digits and open their season with a monster win to celebrate.
Kayla Kodat exploded for 35 points to go along with a team-high seven assists. Nora Anderson and Nellie Rieke each pulled in 10 rebounds. Rylee Farris and Sassy Kodak had three steals apiece.
Dwight will host Morris at 7 p.m. Friday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ONU 89, Cardinal Stritch 75
The Tigers made it four wins in a row and seven in their past eight games after they were in total control of Wednesday’s home Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup.
John Contant led the Tigers, and all scorers, with 25 points to go along with four rebounds, two steals and an assist. Contant was one of six Tigers to score 10 or more points, joined by CJ Smith (16 points), Cade Chitty (14), Tyler Schmidt (11), Alex Gross (10) and Gavin Griggs (10). Gross also hauled in 11 rebounds.
The Tigers (7-3, 6-1) will visit St. Francis at 7 p.m. Saturday in Joliet.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ONU 85, Cardinal Stritch 73
The Tigers took care of business on the road, establishing a double-digit lead by halftime as they improved to 9-3 on the year and 5-2 in the CCAC.
Kennedy Johnson did it all for the road team, leading the Tigers in points (16), rebounds (seven), assists (seven) and steals (five). Karina Smits and Zanna Myers each hit four 3-pointers and contributed 14 points apiece.
Olivet will visit 13th-ranked St. Francis at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.