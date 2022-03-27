BASEBALL
Milford 12, Yorkville Christian 3
Milford totaled nine hits in its nine run victory over Yorkville Christian to improve to 2-0 on the season. Max Cook went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple for two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Bearcats. Sawyer Laffoon went 2-for-3 with a double a team-high four RBIs. Owen Halpin and Nick Warren chipped in a double each. Warren also picked up the win on the mound, giving up two hits and one earned run in two innings pitched.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
KCC 2, Oakton 1
KCC nearly shutout Oakton before giving up a run in the top of the ninth inning. Owen Jackson went 1-for-3 with a double to lead the Cavaliers. Drake Schrodt contributed a double while Daniel Puplava added the teams' only RBI. Ryan Eierman claimed the victory on the bump, giving up three hits and zero runs with 13 strikeouts over eight innings pitched.
