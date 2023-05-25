IHSA Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinals: (1)Milford 6, (2)Decatur St. Theresa 2
Milford advanced to the sectional championship against St. Thomas More at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Champaign with a sectional semifinal win over Decatur St. Theresa.
The Bearcats took control by scoring the first run of the game in the top of the third before both teams plated a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Up 3-2 through six innings, Milford put the game out of reach with a three-run seventh inning to help cruise to a four-run victory.
Payton Harwood went seven innings strong, allowing six hits, one walk and two earned runs with two strikeouts to help claim the win and lead the Bearcats. Adin Portwood added three drawn walks, one RBI and a run scored. Sawyer Laffoon went 1-for-3 with a single, two drawn walks and a run scored. Harwood also chipped in a single and a run scored at the plate.
IHSA Class 2A Joliet Catholic Sectional semifinals: (1)Chicago Christian 8 (2)Reed-Custer 5
Reed-Custer concluded its season 23-8 with a regional championship following a three-run loss to Chicago Christian in the sectional semifinals.
Connor Esparza paced the Comets with two singles, two RBIs and a run scored. Jake McPherson added a double, single, RBI and a run scored. Colin Esparza had an RBI single and Cameron Smith contributed a double. Joe Stellano suffered the loss on the bump, giving up eight hits and eight runs (five earned) with two strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
