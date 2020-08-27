BOYS GOLF
Iroquois West 189, Illinois Lutheran 194
The Raiders golf program improved to 9-0 on the season after edging out Illinois Lutheran by five strokes at Balmoral Woods golf course in Beecher.
Iroquois West’s Kade Kimmel and Ryan Tilstra tied for medalist with Tristan Biesterfeld, of Illinois Lutheran. All three golfers shot 43 for seven over par.
Along with Kimmel and Tilstra, Kyler Meents came up in the clutch, shooting a 52 to break the 194 tie, giving Iroquois West the win. Jack Pree added a 52 to round out the top four performers for the Raiders.
GIRLS GOLF
Iroquois West 221, Illinois Lutheran N/A
The girls squad got a free victory because of Illinois Lutheran’s inability to field four golfers on the day.
The Raiders’ Adelynn Scharp earned medalist honors after scoring a 48. Teammates McKinley Tilstra, Clarissa Garcia and Taylor Talbert each followed, shooting 53, 59 and 61, respectively.
MLB
White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
CHICAGO — José Abreu homered, Dallas Keuchel pitched six dominant innings, and surging Chicago pounded Pittsburgh as the White Sox won for the ninth time in 10 games.
Abreu’s 12th home run was Chicago’s fourth of the game and broke it open. Eloy Jiménez slugged a three-run homer, Danny Mendick lined a two-run drive, and Edwin Encarnacion added a solo shot for Chicago, which leads the AL with 60 home runs.
Keuchel (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out seven in his third straight win.
Erik González hit a solo shot off reliever Zack Burdi and Jacob Stallings drove in the Pirates’ two runs off Keuchel with a single in the sixth.
Detroit 7, Cubs 6
DETROIT — Niko Goodrum hit a two-run double to cap Detroit’s five-run sixth inning, and the Tigers held on to beat the Cubs.
The Cubs trailed 7-3 entering the ninth, but Nico Hoerner hit an RBI single, and Albert Almora added a run-scoring double. An infield single by Ian Happ put the tying run on first with no outs, then Anthony Rizzo hit a sacrifice fly that center fielder Victor Reyes caught against the wall, some 420 feet from the plate.
Detroit pitcher Buck Farmer snagged Kyle Schwarber’s line drive to end it.
Joe Jimenez (1-1) allowed Schwarber’s solo homer in the sixth but got the win in relief. Ryan Tepera (0-1) took the loss.
— The Associated Press
