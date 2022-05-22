IESA TRACK & FIELD
Area grade schools scored a combined 14 gold individual gold medals, two relay gold medals and one team state championship at the IESA State Finals at East Peoria's Eastside Centre. The seventh and eighth grade 1A and 2A finals were held May 13 and 14, with the 3A and 4A championships held May 20 and 21.
Last weekend, Kankakee's Dominic James (8-4A) won two gold medals on the boys side, winning both the 100-meter dash (11.74 s) and 200-meter dash (24.08 s). Wilmington's Molly Southall did the same thing in 8-3A girls, winning both the 100 (13.57 s) and 200 (27.75 s). Tanner Jones won a boys gold in the 8-3A discus (138'9") while Kankakee's girls team of Kanai Jackson, Trinity Noble, Jemya Williams and DaMariana Tooles took first in the 4x100-meter relay (52.77 s).
In seventh grade action in 3A and 4A, another area relay team won when Bradley Central's 4x100-meter relay team of Raziel Perez, Malachi Lee, Keshawn Tucker and Kyren Edmon won with a time of 50.97 s. Kankakee's Jyheir Sutton won the 7-4A boys shot put (38'1") and Coal City's Madelyn Castle won the girls 7-3A 100-meter hurdles (17.47 s).
Cissna Park won the Class 8-1A girls team championship with 41.5 points. The Wildcats were led by a first-place finish by Addison Lucht in the shot put (31'9").
Iroquois West's Christian Gaytan was the unquestioned fastest young man in Class 8-2A, as he won the boys division gold medals in the 100-meter dash (12.00 s), 200-meter dash (24.27 s) and 400-meter dash (53.52 s).
Cissna Park's Skylar Estay was the champion of the boys Class 7-1A 110-meter hurdles (17.95 s). Tyler Gubbins won the boys 7-2A 400-meter dash (55.60 s) and Dwight's Graham Mesiter won the boys 7-2A shot put (43'4").
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
IHSA Class 1A State Finals
Wilmington's Kate McCann claimed fourth overall in the long jump (5.24 m) to medal at state for the Wildcats. The senior qualified for a total of six state events during her Wildcat career, including appearances downstate this spring in the long jump, high jump and 200-meter dash.
BOYS BASEBALL
IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional championship
Armstrong 4, Cissna Park 0
Gavin Spitz tossed six innings, giving up three hits and four earned runs with six strikeouts to lead the Timberwolves.
IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Regional championship
St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Central 0
Kyle Gifford went 1-for-1 with a single to lead the Comets at the plate. Luke Shoven and Matthew Luhrsen added one single apiece.
GIRLS SOCCER
IHSA Class 3A Pekin Regional championship
Normal 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0
No individual sats were available for the Boilermakers.
