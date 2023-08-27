Saturday
High school VOLLEYBALL
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off (At Watseka)
Bishop McNamara 2, Cissna Park 1 (Championship Pool)
Bishop McNamara defeated Cissna Park 25-23, 23-25, 15-11 to win the Timberwolf Tip-Off Tournament with a perfect 4-0 record held at Watseka. No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish.
Josie Neukomm paced the Timberwolves with a team-high eight kills. Addison Lucht tallied five kills, and Ava Morrical had 18 assists.
Bishop McNamara 2, Watseka 1 (Championship Pool)
Bishop McNamara picked up a 25-23, 23-25, 15-8 third-set tiebreaker victory against Watseka. No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish.
Christa Holohan paced the Warriors with 11 digs and 19 assists. Ella Smith added 11 digs and six kills. Brianna Denault recorded 11 digs, and Megan Martin had a team-high two blocks.
Cissna Park 2, Watseka 1 (Championship Pool)
Cissna Park also picked up a third-set tiebreaker win against Watseka, winning 18-25, 25-23, 15-7. Ava Morrical led the Timberwolves with 22 assists and nine digs. Morgan Sinn added a team-high 15 digs. Addison Lucht and Josie Neukomm each had eight kills apiece. Sophie Duis had six kills and three aces.
Ella Smith paced the Warriors with 19 digs and five kills. Lauren Tegtmeyer added five kills and three blocks. Brianna Denault had 21 digs, and Noel Schroeder chipped in a team-high four aces.
Milford 2, Kankakee 1 (2nd-Place Pool)
Milford earned a 25-20, 24-26, 15-9 third-set tiebreaker win against Kankakee to help win the second-place pool with a 3-1 record. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats with 15 kills, four aces and four digs. Hunter Mowrey contributed 16 assists, which was six more assists than teammate Kami Muehling.
Milford 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0 (2nd Place Pool)
Milford claimed a 25-11, 25-23 two-set win against GC-M-S. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats with 11 digs and nine kills. Hunter Mowrey added nine assists, eight digs, six kills and three aces. Kami Muehling tallied 10 assists, and Cabrey Brown chipped in four aces.
Ana Darr (Bishop McNamara), Kenna Brosseau (Bishop McNamara), Lillee Nugent (Bishop McNamara), Mackenzie McCammon (Bishop McNamara), Addison Lucht (Cissna Park), Josie Neukomm (Cissna Park), Anna McEwen (Milford), Hunter Mowrey (Milford), Breanna Lamie (Kankakee), Nikkel Johnson (Kankakee), Ella Smith (Watseka) and Lauren Tegtmeyer (Watseka) were named to the Timberwolf Tip-Off All-Tournament Team.
BOYS SOCCER
Bradley-Bourbonnais Invite
Beecher 2, Peotone 1
Beecher scored two goals in the second half to earn a comeback victory against Peotone. Tyler Kramer scored off a penalty kick, and Logan Wilkins added an unassisted goal to collectively lead the Bobcats. Jimmy Kypuros contributed five saves in net, and Brian Oldenberg had one save in net.
Rock Island 4, Beecher 1
Logan Wilkins paced the Bobcats with an unassisted goal. Jimmy Kypuros grabbed seven saves in the net.
Regular Season
Bishop McNamara 10, Grant Park 3
Carter Levesque led the Fightin’ Irish with a team-high five goals. Jesus Arenas added two goals and two assists. Rafael Medina had one goal and an assist. Connor Wilson tallied a goal, and Michael Brieske had two assists.
No individual stats were available for the Dragons.
Oak Forest 5, Herscher 1
Jaden Jaime helped pace the Tigers with their lone goal of the match off an assist by Luis Parra. Goalkeeper Daniel Osborn recorded nine saves, which was one more save than teammate Henry Crane.
Friday
BOYS GOLF
Peotone 169, Grant Park 176, Momence NTS
Joe Hasse led the Blue Devils with a team-best 38. Jake Eaheart added a 43, which was one stroke better than teammates Mason Early and Michael Bettenhausen.
Trey Boecker claimed another medalist honors with a meet-low 32 to pace the Dragons. Evan Suprenant carded a 44, and Cade Lacer shot a 49. Carson Ruggierio chipped in a 51.
Momence failed to field a full team to qualify for team scoring. Levi Walk paced Momence with a 49. Kingston Woods tallied a 61, and Dylan Billadeau shot a 65.
St. Anne 191, Milford 251, Cissna Park NTS, Christ Lutheran NTS
Blake Chandler earned medalist honors with a 47 to help lead the Cardinals. No other individual stats were available for the St. Anne.
No individual stats were available for the Bearcats.
Crete-Monee Invite
Beecher claimed first overall out of 15 teams with a team score of 307. Jackson Reece shot a personal-best 74 to earn medalist honors and lead the Bobcats. Jack Hayhurst and Peyton Serafin each added 76s. Noah Berry carded an 81. Bradley-Bourbonnais finished in third place with 314 team points.
Max LaMore placed third individually with a 76 to help pace the Boilermakers. Thomas Offill added a 77, and Jake Kehoe shot an 80. Alex Mann and JT Woolman each recorded 81s.
GIRLS GOLF
St. Anne 256, Milford 266
No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.
Andie Zeedyk earned medalist honors with a 61 to help pace the Bearcats.
BOYS SOCCER
Bradley-Bourbonnais Invite
Washington 4, Beecher 0
Jimmy Kypuros recorded eight saves in net to pace the Bobcats.