GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Illiana Christian 2, Bishop McNamara 0
McNamara fought hard in its 25-27, 21-25 straight-set non-conference loss at home. No individual stats were available for the Irish.
South Newton (Ind.) 3, Milford 1
In an out-of-state matchup with South Newton (Ind.), the Bearcats were topped in a best-of-five match. Caley Mowrey had 20 kills and 11 digs in defeat. Hunter Mowrey had 18 assists, eight kills and 15 digs. Anna McEwen had 28 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Grant Park 5, Crete-Monee 2
The Dragons were led by three seniors on in their three-goal victory on senior night. Sawyer Loitz recorded a team-high two-goals with an assist. Nolan Schneider added one goal and Ayden Delaney chipped in one assist. Emilio Sandoval also scored while goalkeeper Luke Horn tallied two saves.
Grant Park 2, Herrscher 2
Logan Tolly and Anthony Syrigas led the Dragons with one goal each. Adrian Chagoya and Damon Saathoff recorded one assist each. Chagoya also tallied 21 saves behind the net.
Jaden Jaime led the Tigers with one goal and an assist. Tucker White secured nine saves behind the net. Brandon Hoffman also scored.
