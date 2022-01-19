GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop McNamara 54, Westmont 26
McNamara snagged another Metro Suburban Conference win with a double-digit victory over Westmont at home. Camille Kuntz and Caley Strahan each recorded 13 points to lead the Irish. Mallory O'Connor had 10 points and Tessa DiPietra finished with eight points.
Manteno 47, Reed-Custer 25
Manteno scored 30 points in the second half to help best the Comets. Drew Hosselton notched 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the Panthers. Grace Sundeen added eight points and four rebounds. Kylie Saathoff chipped in eight points, four rebounds, and four assists.
Laci Newbrough totaled nine points and five rebounds to lead Reed-Custer. Caelan Cole had seven points and two steals.
Herscher 52, Tri-Point 20
Herscher improved to 19-5 on the season with a dominant victory over the Chargers. Mia Ruder led the Tigers with 15 points, all of which came from beyond the arc. Macey Moore contributed 13 points, including two made 3-pointers.
No individual stats were available for Tri-Point.
Wilmington 48, Streator 25
Wilmington improved to 12-10 overall. Anna Liaromatis led the Wildcats with 20 points, followed by teammates Lexi Liaromatis (eight points), and Kaitlyn O'Donnell (seven points).
Gardner-South Wilmington 61, Central 52
Addi Fair dominated the night with a team-high 37 points to lead the Panthers. Hannah Balcom chipped in seven points.
No individual stats were available for Central.
Watseka 42, Momence 11
Watseka had 11 separate players score in its win over Watseka. Allie Hoy led the Warriors with eight points. Raegan Gooding finished with seven points.
Vaneza Ortiz led Momence with six points. Makenna Marcotte added four rebounds.
Dwight 32, Midland 30
Brooke Vigna led the Trojans with 11 points, followed by teammates Kassy Kodat and Njomza Asllani who each finished with seven points. Vigna also hauled in a team-high nine rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Manteno 48, Central 37
Nicky Johnson led the Panthers with 20 points. Manny Carrera and Matt Regan tallied eight points apiece.
No individual stats were available for Central.
Beecher 68, St. Anne 41
Duane Doss' 28 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and four steals in just three quarters of action led the Bobcats. Mitch Landis recorded 22 points and three assists.
Adrian Chagoya's 13 points led St. Anne. Jordan Davis had nine points and Jayvon Justice scored eight points.
Dwight 59, Marquette 43
Dwight improved to 9-8 overall with a double-digit victory on Wednesday evening. Wyatt Thompson led the Trojans with 20 points. Jeremy Kapper added 15 points and Dawson Carr had six points.
