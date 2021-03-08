COMPETITIVE DANCE
IHSA State Finals
Bishop McNamara and Gardner-South Wilmington both reached its respective goals for Saturday's IHSA Class 1A Competitive Dance State Finals, as the Irish finished ninth (79.06) and the Panthers were close behind in 12th (77.58).
Routines were recorded during the week and submitted before Saturday's competition. All state qualifiers saw their routines streamed during their performance time on the IHSA's streaming page through the National Federation of High School Sports, with awards announced on the stream as well.
Both schools will compete at next weekend's Illinois Drill Team Association State Finals. The Panthers will submit routines in the Class A pom and pom dance categories. The Irish will compete in the Class A hip-hop category. The broadcast will begin at 10 a.m. at www.idta.org.
COMPETITIVE CHEERLEADING
Three local schools punched their tickets to next weekend's IHSA State Finals with top-notch performances at their respective sectionals Saturday.
Wilmington, the 2018-19 small school state champions, tied Normal U-High for first place with a score of 91.36 in the small division of Saturday's Buffalo Grove Sectional. Dwight (89.20) advanced with a fourth-place finish and will look for its second-straight top 10 state finish after taking eighth last season.
Bradley-Bourbonnais is state-bound in the large school division. The Boilermakers tallied a score of 81.87 to take fifth-place at the Edwardsville Sectional. It's the program's first trip to state since 2017-18 and the Boilers will look to place for the first time since they took sixth in the large division in 2012-13.
Like competitive dance, cheer teams also record and submit their routines in advance. More information on state, including streaming information, can be found in the Daily Journal later this week.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 43, Lincoln-Way West 32
The Boilermakers sent their 10 seniors out with a win in in the final home game of their prep basketball careers. No individual stats were available.
Bishop McNamara 88, Elmwood Park 55
The Irish made it a two-for-two weekend with a running clock victory Saturday. Nolan Czako caught fire for a game-high 24 points. Alan Smith had 15 points, Grant Fouts added 13 points and Andrew Arseneau had 10 points.
Grant Park 48, St. Anne 42
Nick Timmons hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to give the Dragons a lead they held onto for the closing minutes in the latest installment of this River Valley Conference rivalry Saturday. Ryan Dulin led the Dragons with 17 points and Clayton McKinstry scored 12 points.
No stats were available for St. Anne.
Dwight 76, Midland 65
The Trojans have shown offensive firepower in bursts this season and they showed it again for a full 32 minute Saturday. Brandon Ceylor's 17 points led the Trojans while Abe Rieke wasn't far behind with 16 points. Isaac Telford scored a dozen and Wyatt Thompson and Jeremy Kapper each had 10 points.
Momence 64, Cissna Park 56
As the Sangamon Valley Conference continues to see plenty of great games in its final season, Momence and Cissna Park added to that Saturday, with Momence pulling ahead early and holding off the Timberwolves late.
Haven Roberts let Momence with 13 points, nine in the second half. Jasper Jones scored 12 points and Johnnie Williams and Jaden Walls each scored 11 points.
Malaki Verkler led all scorers with 20 points for the Timberwolves. Tanner Garrison had 13 points and Ian Rogers had 9 points.
Milford 65, Iroquois West 46
The Bearcats had the last laugh in Saturday's clash of nonconference rivals, led by Trey Totheroh's 17 points. Luke McCabe scored 13 points and Trace Fleming had 11 points.
Jack McMillan led the Raiders with a game-high 18 points. Ty Pankey had 10 points and Cannon Leonard added 8 points.
St. Theresa 54, Watseka 41
The Warriors ended regular season play with their second loss in as many games but will have a chance to get back in gear as the top seed in this week's Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament.
Drew Wittenborn led the Warriors with 13 points. Jordan Schroeder tallied 11 points.
Wilmington 71, Reed-Custer 63
The Wildcats ended the conference season by doubling their four-point lead they took to the fourth quarter by the time the final buzzer sounded on Illinois Central Eight Conference play this season.
Lucas Foote had 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Comets. Dylan Garrelts had 19 points and 10 boards and Jake McPherson added 10 points.
No individual stats were available for Wilmington.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln-Way West 67, Bradley-Bourbonnais 58
The Boilermakers met some stiff competition in their home finale Saturday. No individual stats were available.
Salt Fork 43, Watseka 40, 3OT
It took Salt Fork three overtimes and as much effort as possible, but it was able to hand Watseka (14-1) its first loss of the regular season in the Warriors' regular season finale.
Kennedy McTaggart led the Warriors with 15 points and 13 rebounds in defeat. Sydney McTaggart had 8 points and six rebounds and Kinzie Parsons had 6 points and six boards.
Beecher 52, Donovan 32
In the first of three games held at Beecher Saturday, the hosts were able to hold on for a comfortable win over their River Valley Conference rivals. Abby Shepard led the Bobcats with 27 points and was the only Beecher player with more than six points.
Paiton Lareau had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Donovan.
Central 46, Donovan 36
The Wildcats cut their deficit in half from their first contest but couldn't hang with the Comets, who were led by Emma Skeen and Natalie Prairie's 10 points apiece. Lareau had 11 points for the second game of the day.
Beecher 51, Central 32
After a quick break, the Bobcats came back for their second favorable victory of the day, once again led by Shepard, who had 22 points, six boards and six steals in the nightcap. Morgan McDermott added 9 points.
Prairie led Central with 11 points.
Grant Park 34, Tri-Point 19
The Dragons were dominant defensively in Saturday's victory in their best defensive effort of the season. Delaney Panozzo added 10 rebounds and five steals to her team-high 14 points for Grant Park. Brooke Veldhuizen added 13 points and 18 rebounds.
No stats were available for the Chargers.
Hoopeston 45, Iroquois West 32
The Raiders saw their regular season end with a nonconference loss to the Cornjerkers. Shelby Johnson had 13 points in defeat.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
(25) Olivet 40, St. Ambrose 10
The Tigers improved to 4-0 on the year with their third three-plus score victory after scoring 40 unanswered points Saturday.
David Hutton was 20-for-34 for 224 yards and four touchdowns. Jalen Dunnigan caught two of those scored and totaled 69 yards through the air. Tyler Isaacson caught the other two and had 31 receiving yards. Aaje Grayson ran for 107 yards and a touchdown.
