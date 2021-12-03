Daily Journal staff report
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop McNamara 57, Timothy Christian 49
Grants Fouts led the Irish with a team-high 22 points in their Metro Suburban Conference victory. Jaxson Provost contributed 14 points, and Nolan Czako had nine points.
Trinity 62, FOFCA 47
The Eagles improved to 3-4 on the season. Jesse Jakresky notched a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds to lead Trinity. Carter Stoltz pitched in 12 points and nine rebounds. Clay Gadbois added 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Beecher 56, Donovan 25
Duane Doss poured in 15 points to lead Beecher and help the Bobcats improve to 6-0 on the season. Mitch Landis had four points, four assists and four steals.
Donovan’s Griffen Walters tallied a team-high nine points to go along with four rebounds. Dalton Anderson added 11 rebounds and five points. Carter Ponton had five points and two rebounds.
Manteno 46, Wilmington 33
Nicky Johnson led the Panthers in scoring with a team-high 11 points. Carter Drazy led Manteno’s defense while contributing 10 points on offense. Porter Chandler chipped in eight points.
Wilmington lost its season opener by double-digits. Tysen Meents scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats. Kyle Winker had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Peotone 36, Coal City 25
Peotone overcame a 11-6 deficit in the first quarter to pick up the victory over the Coalers. Miles Heflin led the Blue Devils with 19 points, followed by teammates Mason Kibelkis (eight points) and Carson McGrath (five points). The victory helped Peotone extend its win streak to three games and improve to 3-2 overall.
No individual stats were available for Coal City.
Putnam County 47, Dwight 43
Dwight’s four-point loss to Putnam County puts them at 3-3 on the season. Wyatt Thompson led the Trojans with 15 points. Kaleb Duden had 10 points and Jeremy Kapper chipped in eight points.
Illinois Lutheran 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 52
The Panthers couldn’t overcome a 26-21 deficit at halftime. Cale Halpin totaled 17 points and seven rebounds to lead GSW while Bennett Grant added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Milford 39
Adin Portwood led Milford with 12 points. Will Teis had 11 points and Sawyer Laffoon contributed six points.
St. Joseph-Ogden Toyota Classic
LaSalette 48, Watseka 45
Watseka let a 36-31 lead heading into the final frame slip away. Hunter Meyer totaled a team-high 18 points, which was nine more than teammates Jordan Schroeder and Braiden Walwer. Jobey Grant added seven points.
Central 46, Tri-Point 35
The Comets picked up a double-digit victory in River Valley Conference action Friday night. Luke Shoven’s 13 points led Central, supported by 10 points from Ryan Kohler and seven points from Michael Hess.
Bobby Mogged scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Chargers in defeat. Connor Cardenas added nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Trinity 39, FOFCA 32
Veronica Harwood poured in 26 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Emily McGinnis had five assists and four points. Maddie Shold had four points and four rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.