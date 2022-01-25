BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop McNamara 67, Elmwood Park 34
The Fighting' Irish improved to 17-5 on the season with a double-digit victory over Elmwood Park at home on senior night. Alan Smith dropped a team-high 22 points to lead McNamara. Nolan Czako and Mike Taylor scored 10 points each.
Iroquois West 73, Armstrong 47
Iroquois West improved to 6-0 in the Vermillion Valley Conference. Cannon Leonard notched another double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Raiders. Peyton Rhodes added 13 points and four assists. Sam McMillan contributed 12 points and seven assists.
Marian Catholic 53, Kankakee 40
No stats were available for the Kays, who fell in nonconference road action.
Herscher 44, Peotone 21
Brock Wenzelman scored 14 points to lead Herscher. Cody Lunsford and Carson Splear finished with 10 points apiece. Trey Schwarzkopf chipped in six points.
Carson McGrath's nine points led the Blue Devils. Niko Valone hauled in a team-high seven rebounds.
Coal City 35, Manteno 29
Aiden Hansen recorded 10 points to lead the Coalers. Carter Garrelts added eight points.
Carter Drazy had 10 points to lead the Panthers. Nicky Johnson finished with nine points.
Milford 47, Central 36
Adin Portwood recorded 22 points to help lead the Bearcats to their 17th win of the season. Will Teig finished with 11 rebounds and Sawyer Laffoon dished out seven assists.
Grant Grider scored nine points to lead Central. Luke Shoven had eight points and Caleb Meister finished with six points.
Grant Park 71, Illinois Lutheran 42
Grant Park totaled three players in double-digit scoring. Sawyer Loitz led the Dragons with 19 points, followed by teammates John Kveck (18 points) and Rylan Heldt (16 points). Wesley Schneider chipped in eight points.
Streator 60, Wilmington 54
Reid Juster scored 22 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to lead the Wildcats. Tysen Meents added 21 points, including five made 3-pointers. Kyle Winker tallied six points and six rebounds.
Trinity 43, Heritage Christian 38
Clay Gadbois poured in 16 points, six rebounds, and three steals to lead the Eagles. Jesse Jakresky added 13 points and 15 rebounds to notch a double-double.
Tri-County Tournament
Marquette 62, Dwight 46
Wyatt Thompson totaled 24 points to lead the Trojans. Jeremy Kapper scored 13 points. Connor Telford added seven points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beecher 53, Iroquois West 37
The Bobcats improved to 16-8 with the nonconference victory Tuesday. Abby Shepard's 17 points led Beecher. Rhiannon Saller scored 12 points and Morgan McDermott had 10 points.
Shea Smalls' 10 points and seven rebounds led the Raiders. Hayley McCann contributed six points and four rebounds. Ilyana Nambo scored a team-high 11 points.
