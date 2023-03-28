High school BASEBALL

Bishop McNamara 11, Crete-Monee 3

Mason McCue went 3-for-4 with a single, double and a triple with two RBIs and two runs scored to help lead McNamara at the plate. Michael O’Connor added three singles and an RBI in four plate appearances. Emmit Hays chipped in a two-RBI double. O’Connor earned the win on the mound, giving up six hits and three runs (two earned) with 12 strikeouts in six innings.

