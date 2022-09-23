VOLLEYBALL

Manteno 2, Herscher 0

Manteno improved to 8-4 overall and 5-2 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play after besting Herscher in straight-sets, 27-25, 25-23. Drew Hosselton led the Panthers with six digs, five kills and an ace. Makayla Myrick added seven digs and two aces. Ava Pequette totaled five kills, five digs and three aces. Mackenzie Hespen contributed six digs, four kills and one ace.

