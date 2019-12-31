BOYS BASKETBALL
Manteno 53, Herscher 47
On Saturday, The Panthers edged their Illinois Central Eight Conference foes in a back-and-forth battle to take third in the blue division of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.
Darien Bechard had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers. Robbie Wesselhoff hit four 3-pointers and had 15 points, two assists, two rebounds and a steal. Trevor Moisant had a balanced stat sheet with eight points, six assists and four rebounds.
Jack Holohan had 21 points for the Tigers in the loss.Momence 66, Carver 63
Momence’s balanced offense offset Nasir Choice’s 37 points for Carver and gave the team a win on the last day of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament to take home fifth place.Jared Espino had 21 points, four rebounds, six assists and six steals. Jasper Jones and DayQuain Hughes-Bell each had 13 points. Jaden Walls had 10 points to give Momence four scorers in double-figures.
Lindblom 62, BBCHS 51
A scoreless first quarter set the Boilers back farther than they could handle in the third-place game of the maroon division of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.Mark Robinson led the Boilers with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double. Gabe Renchen had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. Jason Hartsfield added nine points, six rebounds and two assists.
Peotone 74, St. Francis de Sales 71
The Blue Devils picked up their first win under coach Mike Curta on the last day of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament to take seventh in the blue division. Full stats were not available and will be printed once they are.Dwight 58, G-SW 47
The Trojans topped their nonconference rivals for the second time this season and took fifth in the Marseilles Holiday Tournament as a reward.Tyler Masching and his 15 points, thanks in large part to a quartet of 3-pointers, led Dwight. Lane Thompson added 12 points and Brandon Ceylor had eight points.
Connor Steichen and Chris Bexson each added a dozen points for the Panthers. Steichen had eight rebounds, and Bexson, an all-tournament selection, had six points.
Flanagan-Cornell 56, Wilmington 48
The Wildcats left the Marseilles Holiday Tournament with a sour taste in their mouths and an eight-point loss Monday.
Trey Shaw was the high man for Wilmington with 15 points, four steals and five rebounds.Reed-Custer 76, Putnam County 62
The Comets left the Marseilles Holiday Tournament with their second-highest offensive output of the season Monday.
Gage Stamm was largely responsible for the point outburst, leading the Comets with 23 points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals. Blake Foster had 18 points, two rebounds, four assists, six steals and a block. Jacob Heisner had a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double, and Ethan Martis chipped in 12 points.Coal City 69, Lisle 58
The Coalers had a roaring offensive effort against the Lions in an Illinois Central Eight Conference battle that trickled into the last day of the Plano Christmas Classic.
Austin Pullara put up a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Coalers. Jarod Garrelts had 16 points and seven boards. Jack Bunton added 11 points and six rebounds.GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Edward 42, R-C 38
The Comets struggled with their shot Monday, shooting 11 percent (2 for 17) from the 3-point line and 46 percent (12 for 26) from the free-throw line.
Kylie Balgemann had 10 points, eight rebounds and a steal for the Comets. Maddie McPherson also had 10 points and added a rebound and a steal. Kaily Collins had eight points.
