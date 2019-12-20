Daily Journal Staff Report
BOYS BASKETBALL
Manteno 55, Reed-Custer 43
The Panthers turned up the heat in the fourth quarter of their Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup with Reed-Custer on the road in Braidwood to secure a comfortable win despite trailing by one to start the final frame.
Robbie Wesselhoff led the way with a couple of clutch 3-pointers and a solid performance at the free throw line to secure the win for Manteno. He scored a team-high 24 points in the win and drained five triples along the way.
The Comets, meanwhile, managed just four points in the fourth quarter after holding a lead throughout the early game. Jacob Heisner scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Reed-Custer in the loss.
Gardner-South Wilmington 54, Donovan 40
The Panthers improved to 65 overall and 2-0 in the River Valley Conference with a win over Donovan on the road.
Tate Caposieno and Andy Onnen shared custody of the Wildcats’ scoring lead with 13 points each in the loss.
Coal City 69, Streator 56
Austin Pullara led the way with 24 points for the Coalers in a solid win at home over Streator.
Jarod Garrelts chipped in with 14 points, and Cade Mueller scored 12 for Coal City in the victory.
Trinity 46, Portage Christian 45
A go-ahead free throw from Ben Green with three seconds left in regulation was just enough for the Eagles to avert disaster on the road in Indiana and preserve their perfect record in a narrow victory.
Green led Trinity with 13 points in the win, and Ethyn Graham added 12 points as the Eagles improved to 13-0 this season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manteno 55, Momence 37
Kenna Selk led Manteno with 13 points and six rebounds in one of Manteno’s strongest performances of the season at home against Momence.
Ashtyn Wischnowski added 12 points in the win for the Panthers, Chloee Boros scored 10 points, and Emma Riner hauled in 13 rebounds to go with seven points.
Urbana 50, Watseka 38
The Warriors dropped their third game of the season on the road against Urbana to drop to 9-3 overall.
Kennedy McTaggart was a silver lining for Watseka in spite of the loss, scoring a game-high 18 points, and Natalie Schroeder added nine points.
