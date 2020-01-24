BOYS BASKETBALL
Manteno 67, Lisle 44
The Panthers went on an incredible 35-0 run in the first half in front of a friendly home crowd to rout the Lions and pick up an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Trevor Moisant led the charge for Manteno with a game-high 21 points in the victory, 19 of which came in the Panthers' dominant first half. Robbie Wesselhoff added 17 points.
Kankakee 65, Rich South 55
The Kays improved to 15-2 overall and 6-2 in the Southland Athletic Conference with a nice win on the road against Rich South.
Ambrozino Storr led the way with 22 points in the victory. Lavell McIntosh chipped in with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Rashard Harris added 12 points.
Cissna Park 67, Dwight 52
The Timberwolves secured a comfortable Sangamon Valley Conference win on the road in Dwight, thanks to a commanding performance from its starting lineup.
All but two of Cissna Park's points were accounted for by four starters, all of whom finished with double-digit scoring totals. Ian Rogers led the way with 21 points in the victory with Malaki Verkler just behind him with 19. Penn Stoller also turned in a strong performance with 15 points, and Keegan Boyle rounded things out for the 'Wolves with 10 points.
Lane Thompson, meanwhile, accounted for just less than half of the Trojans' scoring with 25 of the team's 52 points in the loss.
Gardner-South Wilmington 48, Iroquois West 45
The Panthers managed to hold off the surging Raiders to pick up a three-point victory on the road in Gilman.
After trailing by 14 points at halftime, Iroquois West pulled back within one with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Panthers were able to hold on, however and secured the win.
Chris Bexson led G-SW with 16 points in the win. Nate Wise scored 13 points, and Connor Steichen added 11 points.
Ryan Tilstra led the way for the Raiders with a game-high 18 points in the narrow loss. Jack McMillan scored 14 points.
Reed-Custer 83, Peotone 76
A strong finish prevented the Comets from suffering an upset on the road in Peotone, thanks to its consistent free-throw shooting and a 28-point outing from Gage Stamm.
The Comets shot 24 for 29 as a team from the free-throw line, which helped them claw back into the lead after falling behind the Blue Devils in the third quarter.
Jake McPherson scored 17 points for Reed-Custer in the win, and Blake Foster scored 16 points. Stamm, McPherson and Foster shot a combined 21 for 23 from the line in the Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
No stats were available for Peotone.
Watseka 53, Momence 50
Brayden Haines was too much for Momence to handle as the Warriors picked up a Sangamon Valley Conference win at home in Watseka.
Haines scored a game-high 21 points in the win, and Drew Wittenborn added nine points.
Johnnie Williams led Momence with 14 points in the loss, and Jasper Jones also hit double-digits with 12 points.
Tri-Point 63, Donovan 57
Darrien Pocius led the Wildcats with 19 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Chargers in a hard-fought loss at home in Donovan.
Andy Onnen added 12 points, and Tate Caposieno scored nine for Donovan in the River Valley Conference loss.
No stats were available for Tri-Point.
Coal City 57, Herscher 35
The Coalers outscored the Tigers 17-4 in a pivotal third quarter that allowed them to run away with things in a Illinois Central Eight Conference win on the road in Herscher.
Austin Pullara led the way with a game-high 19 points in the win for Coal City, and Jack Bunton added 11. Jack Holohan led Herscher with 15 points in the loss.
Streator 76, Wilmington 46
The Wildcats were no match for the Bulldogs, taking a 30-point Illinois Central Eight Conference loss on the road in Streator.
Tysen Meents scored 15 points for Wilmington in the loss.
Grant Park 59, Illinois Lutheran 42
The Panthers evened their record at 9-9 with one of their most balanced offensive outings of the season.
Andrew Fulk's game-high 15 points led the Dragons. Ryan Dulin, Clayton McKinstry and Travis Fick each scored 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Trinity 33, Families of Faith 23
A steady team performance at the free-throw line allowed the Eagles to pick up a win in a defensive showdown on the road against FOFCA.
Trinity shot 16 for 19 from the stripe as a team and 10 for 13 in the fourth quarter alone to lock up the win. Reilly Dersien led the Eagles with 11 points in the victory and was a perfect 8 for 8 from the line.
WRESTLING
Washington 47, Coal City 25
The Coalers took a rare loss in dual action against an elite program on the road against Washington.
Mataeo Blessing picked up a win via pin at 113 pounds, Ashton Harvey won in a major decision 18-9 at 170, Dane Dearth secured a pin at 182, Daniel Jezik did likewise at 195, and Gage Leake won in a 6-0 decision at 220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!