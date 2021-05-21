GIRLS SOCCER
Manteno 1, Coal City 0
Manteno improved to 7-4 overall. Midori Dotson scored the lone goal for the Panthers off an assist by Kira Grisham. Mia Robbins chipped in five saves.
Coal City dropped to 2-10 overall. Coaler goalkeeper Melody Hamerla totaled eight saves behind the net.
Herscher 5, Wilmington 1
Herscher improved to 12-2 overall. Elise Kukuck secured a hat-trick with three goals to lead the Tigers. Jaylnn Miner and Katelyn Borschnack also added one score each. Goalkeeper Rourke Zigrossi chipped in 14 saves.
Abbie Rampa notched the Wildcats only score. Rachel Wandless totaled a team-high 10 saves behind the net, five more than teammate Emily Dooley.
Peotone 3, Streator 2
The Blue Devils got scores from Madison Schroeder, Adeline Graffeo and Danielle Piper. Graffeo also added the team’s lone assist.
SOFTBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 12, Stagg 1 (6 innings)
The Boilermakers kept rolling by making quick work of Stagg on the road. Brooklyn Billings, Ellie Haggard, Alyssa McCord and Addison Talbot all secured two singles each. Natalie Johnson barreled a homerun for three RBIs and a run scored. Libby Spaulding snagged the win on the bump, allowing one earned on three hits while striking out nine in six innings of work.
Westville 5, Milford 0
The Bearcats fell behind early and couldn’t recover late. Brynlee Wright and Emmaleah Marshino collected all of Milford’s hits with two each.
Momence 6, Watseka 3
Aubrey Obibovic notched a win in a complete game effort on the mound, allowing three earned runs on six hits in seven innings of action. Sadie Singleton went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Redskins at the plate. Emilie Lindgren drove in two runs on two hits and Ady Duran chipped in a double for two RBIs.
Natalie Schoreder tallied two hits including a double and two RBI to lead Watseka’s offense. Haley Essington chipped in two hits and a run scored meanwhile Natalie Petersen collected a single, a run scored and an RBI.
Joliet Catholic 4, Wilmington 3
The Wildcats gave a valiant effort before they came up one run short in the final inning. Olivia Hansen went 2-for-3 with a run scored and Abby Pitts drove in two runs on two doubles.
BASEBALL
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 17, Cissna Park 0
No individual stats were available for Cissna Park.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Cissna Park 1
The Timberwolves went 0-2 in their double-header against PBL after giving up the winning run off a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh. Bryce Sluis went 2-for-4 with two singles and a run scored to lead Cissna Park at the plate. Mason Blanck added a hit. Ian Rogers pitched hard, allowing one earned on one hit in 5.2 innings of work.
Milford 6, Westville 1
Milford improved to 9-3-1 overall this season with a five run victory on Thursday evening. Payton Hardwood picked up the win, allowing one earned on five hits while striking out eight in five innings of action. Sawyer Laffoon led the bats with three hits, including a double and a team-high two RBIs.
Momence 8, Watseka 7
The Redskins won a walk-off single by Easton Newberry on a 2-2 count. Sam Petersen and CJ Wiechec collected three hits each to lead Momence at the plate. Andrew Reams added two hits and Aiden Wood tossed 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on 12 hits.
Five Warriors totaled multiple hits on the evening. Maddux Rigsby led the way with three singles and an RBI. Conner Curry, Brady Walwer, Simon Hodolitz, and Cal Cotter all racked in two hits. Drew Wittenborn chipped in two runs scored.
Grace Christian 15, St. Anne 7
The Crusaders erupted for 15 hits on the evening. Evan Rauwolf went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Miles Schaafsma, Sashko Robertson, Jonathan Caswell and Chase Stein racked in two hits each. Haiden Pate tossed six innings, allowing four earned on 10 hits while stirking out two.
Ryan Sirois went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI to lead the Cardinals in their defeat. Eric Savoie was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Lincoln-Way West 7, Herscher 2
The Tigers fell behind early and couldn’t come back late in a five-run loss on Thursday evening. Camden Berns, Cody Lunsford and Clay Schultz all collected one hit each to lead Herscher at the plate.
Central 3, Iroquois West 0
The Comets were led by Luke Shoven who collected two hits and an RBI. Jacob Shoven and Chandler Burrow added one it each and Jay Lemenager chipped in a double. Nick Krueger went the distance, allowing zero runs on one hit while striking out 13 in seven innings of action.
The Raiders' lone hit came from Peyton Rhodes, who went 1-for-3 with a double.
WRESTLING
Coal City 43, Central 21; Coal City 63, Streator 0
The Coalers swept its dual meet against the Comets and Streator. Johnny Housman (106 pounds) and Zach Finch (160) were the only two Coal City wrestlers who got two matches in without any forfeit victories, going 2-0 in the process.
Austin Miller (170) and Giacamo Panozzo (285) both led the Comets with one victory each against the Coalers.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Coal City 66, Streator 62
Asa Cooper led the Coalers with a team-high three individual victories in the 100-meter dash, long jump and triple jump. Logan Miller swept his competition in both the shot put and discus portions of the event. Christian Micetich added a victory in the 300-meter hurdles.
Watseka Invite
Milford-Cissna Park and Tri-Point both tied for first-place with 95 team points, followed by Hoopeston (87), Watseka (78), St. Anne (53) and Illinois Lutheran (1).
Spencer Wills secured first in the high jump to lead Milford-Cissna Park. Malaki Verkled added a individual win the 400-meter dash and Brad Stock, Ediie Bushnell, Bryce Wallace and Spencer Wells took first-place in the 4x100-meter relay race.
The Chargers were led by Jose Amador who secured two event victories in the 800-meter and 1600-meter distance races. Bobby Mogged won the 300-meter hurdles.
Tylor Durflinger secured the Warriors only individual victory in discus. Anthony Syrigas led the Cardinals with a win in the triple jump.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Streator 93, Coal City 28
Coal City’s Marianna Hren snagged two wins in the 800-meter and 3200-meter races. Adaline Dowling added a win in the 1600-meter distance race.
Watseka Invite
The Warriors finished in first-place with a team score of 109 points, 20 more than second-place finisher Hoopeston. Milford-Cissna Park finished third with 84 points, followed by Tri-Point (26) and Illinois Lutheran (13).
Kinzie Parsons grabbed a pair of victories in shot put and discus to lead the Warriors. Kourtney Kincade added a win in the high jump,
Milford-Cissna Park’s Hannah Osborn secured first-place in the triple jump and 300-meter hurdles. Jasmin Cullum won the 400-meter dash, followed by Cadence Schaubert in the 1600-meter distance race.
Tri-Point's best individual finish came from Melina Shcuette who finished second in the 300-meter hurdles. She also took third in both the 100-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash.
