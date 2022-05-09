High school SOFTBALL
Manteno 7, Herscher 2
Drew Hosselton went 3-for-4 with two runs scored to lead Manteno at the plate as the Panthers became the first Illinois Central Eight Conference team to top the Tigers this season. Avery Osborn had two hits, including a home run that broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning. Alyssa Dralle went 4-for-4, and teammate Syd Sosnowski went 2-for-2. Dralle also claimed the win on the mound, giving up seven hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts in seven innings pitched to help improve to 12-1 on the bump.
Alison Hassett homered for the Tigers, who also got two hits and a run from Mia Ruder. Kayna Nelson contributed a double.
Watseka 14, Milford 10
Natalie Peterson went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored to lead the Warriors at the plate. Briana Denualt added two hits, including a home run for three RBIs and four runs scored. Sydney McTaggart contributed a three-run homer for a run scored. Caitlin Corzine drove in three runs off two hits, including a home run. Corzine also claimed the win within the circle, giving up 11 hits and 10 runs (six earned) in a complete-game effort.
Emmaleah Marshino went 2-for-4 with a homerun, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Bearcats. Abby Storm had two doubles for two RBIs and two runs scored. Kirstyn Lucht chipped two hits, including a double for an RBI and a run scored.
Seneca 10, Dwight 0
Jordan Schultz went 2-for-3 with a double and a single to lead the Trojans. Rachel Heath, Alexis Thetard and Avery Scheuer each contributed one hit.
Lincoln-Way East 11, Beecher 2
Alyssa Oldenburg went 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Bobcats. Kylie Cook and Tayiah Scanlan each contributed one single and a run scored.
Grant Park 17, St. Anne 2 (4 innings)
Molly Markland went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple for four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Dragons. Chloe Davis added three hits for two RBIs and three runs scored. Alexis Thompson went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Markland claimed the win on the bump, giving up four hits and two earned runs in four innings.
Maya Anderson, Erica Sirois, Amaya Stevens and Emma Tolly collected one single each to collectively lead the Cardinals.
Grant Park 16, St. Anne 2
Chloe Davis led the Dragons with three hits, including a double and a triple for two RBIs and four runs scored. Molly Markland went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Brooke Veldhuizen earned the win on the mound, giving up four hits and two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Tiffany DeYoung went 2-for-2 with two singles to lead the Cardinals.
Iroquois West 9, Salt Fork 6
McKinley Tilstra went 2-for-4 with a run scored to lead the Raiders. Caitlin Huff contributed a triple while teammate Jersey Fowler chipped in an RBI double. Addy Chandler recorded the victory on the bump, giving up eight hits and three earned runs with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.
Streator 6, Reed-Custer 3
Mya Beard collected three hits to lead the Comets. Halie LaGrange and Grace Cavanaugh had two hits apiece.
Wilmington 9, Peotone 1
No individual stats were available for Wilmington.
Ashley Veltman went 3-for-3 with two doubles to lead the Blue Devils. Taylor Thweatt had an RBI single. Mackenzie Strough went 1-for-3 with a single.
Coal City 14, Lisle 1 (5 innings)
Makenzie Henline went 2-for-4 with a home run to help total two RBIs and lead the Coalers at the plate. Mia Ferrias had two singles for an RBI and a run scored. Jadyn Shaw went 2-for-3 with a home run. Kaitlyn Jasper picked up the win on the mound, giving up one hit and zero runs over three innings. Kerigan Copes chipped in three RBIs off two doubles.
High school BASEBALL
Manteno 14, Herscher 0 (6 innings)
The Panthers provided plenty of power Monday, totaling three homers, and three pitchers combined for a two-hitter. Bryce Vorwald hit a grand slam, and Nathan Bajic and Jace Nikonchuk each went deep as well. Vorwald, Bajic, Grant DeRose, Matt Gaffney and Mason Senholz all had two-hit days. Cole Hoffmann (three innings), Logan Worobey (two innings) and Jacob Fitak (one inning) combined to allow two hits.
Cody Lunsford and Tyler Murray had the two Herscher hits, both doubles.
Bishop McNamara 3, Aurora Christian 2 (9 innings)
Jaxson Roberts smacked an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to help the Irish walk off Aurora Christian in extra innings. Michael O’Connor went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Caden Martin had a double and a single for an RBI. O’Connor also claimed the victory on the bump, giving up four hits and two runs (zero earned) in six innings of work.
Wilmington 8, Peotone 1
Kaden Humphries tossed a no-hitter with seven strikeouts to help claim the victory and lead Wilmington. Dominic Dingillo smacked a two-run home run to lead the Wildcats at the plate. Jack Friddle hit a solo home run for an RBI and a run scored. Ryan Banas chipped in a double and two drawn walks for an RBI and two runs scored.
No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils.
Trinity 17, Arthur-Okaw Christian 11
Clay Gadbois drove in six runs off a home run, double and three singles to help lead the Eagles at the plate. Gage Fann tallied three runs scored and two RBIs off three hits and a drawn walk. Travis Harpster contributed a double and a single for an RBI. Fann grabbed the win on the mound, giving up tow hits and three runs (two earned) in two innings of work.
Beecher 10, Grant Park 3
Beecher improved to 15-6 overall and 10-1 in the River Valley Conference. Duane Doss led the Bobcats with three hits, including a two-run homer to help total five RBIs. Jacob Graniczny added two hits for two RBIs and a run scored. Quinton Allen and Cameron Paulmeier had one double each. Graniczny also earned the victory on the mound, giving up six hits and three runs (one earned) with six strikeouts in six innings of work.
No individual stats were available for Grant Park.
Coal City 3, Lisle 1
Coal City improved to 16-5 and 11-1 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play. Brady Best went 2-for-3 with two doubles to lead the Coalers at the plate. Abram Wills earned the win on the mound in a complete-game effort, giving up three hits and one unearned runs with 19 strikeouts. Nolan Berger had a double and a run scored.
Milford 12, Watseka 2 (5 innings)
Milford’s win on senior night helped the Bearcats improve to 13-8 overall this season. Nick Warren went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead Milford at the plate. Nicolas McKinley smacked a three-run home run to help total four RBIs and two runs scored. Adin Portwood and Sawyer Laffoon added singles with two runs scored apiece. Warren also claimed the victory on the mound, giving up one hit and two runs (zero earned) with sevens strikeouts in four innings.
Connor M. Bell went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI to lead Watseka. Brayden Ketchum had an RBI and Aidan Morris and Jace Naese chipped in one single each.
Streator 5, Reed-Custer 1
Jake McPherson, Joe Stellano and Colin Esparza recorded one hit each to lead the Comets. McPherson tossed six innings, giving up five hits and one earned run with six strikeouts.
Seneca 10, Dwight 0 (5 innings)
Luke Gallett went 2-for-2 with a double to help lead the Trojans at the plate. Jacob Watchinski added a single.
Central 17, St. Anne-Donovan 0 (5 innings)
Amarion Paxton went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored to lead the Comets. Jayce Meier had three singles for two RBIs and a run scored. Matthew Luhrsen went 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Luke Shoven grabbed the win on the mound, giving up one hit and zero runs with 11 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.
Eric Savoie went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead the Cardinals.
Gardner-South Wilmington 23, Illinois Lutheran 0 (4 innings)
Dane Halpin recorded three doubles and a single for 7 RBIs to lead the Panthers at the plate. Gabe McHugh went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Ethan Maxard totaled three singles and a double for two RBIs and two runs scored. Cale Halpin (three innings) and Dane Halpin (one inning) combined to throw a no-hitter.
Gardner-South Wilmington 10, Illinois Lutheran 3 (5 innings)
Ethan Maxard went 1-for-1 with a double and two drawn walks to lead the Panthers at the plate. Blake Huston drove in three runs off a double. Brody Fatlan tallied two RBIs and a run scored off a single. Gabe McHugh earned the victory on the bump, giving up seven hits and three runs (two earned) in three innings.
