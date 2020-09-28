BOYS GOLF
Manteno 181, Kankakee 188
The Panthers picked up another win to improve to 12-2 on the season. Carter McCormick earned the medalist honors for the Panthers with 43. Cole Jackson and Brandon Nieft each shot 45 and Jake Nikonchuk added a 48.
Kankakee had three golfers shoot in the 40s as well. Joe Holohan led the Kays with a 45, followed by Nathan Draper with 46, Carson Spear with 47 and Drake McPhail with 50.
Lincoln-Way Central 309, Lincoln-Way West 321, Andrew 355, Bradley-Bourbonnais 371, Stagg 377
Luke Tsilis finished as the Boilermakers' only all-conference golfer after carding a team-low 85 at Odyssey Country Club in the SouthWest Suburban Conference Tournament. Mark Robinson and Chase Longtin each added 95s and Ben Chenoweth rounded out Bradley-Bourbonnais' top shooters with a 96.
Bismarck 171, Oakwood 191, Milford 193, Hoopeston 215
Cooper Frerichs shot his lowest round of the season with a 43 to help claim the third lowest individual total on the evening.
