BOYS GOLF
Manteno 183, Coal City 185
Manteno held off Coal City by a mere two-strokes to improve to 4-0 on the year. The Panthers’ Leo Reyes took home medalist honors, shooting a 42. Carter McCormick followed suit, and Jace Nikonchuk carded a 47 to round out the top three performers for Manteno.
Coal City’s Tyler Johnson finished just one-off of Reyes, posting a 43. Connor Gass shot a 46, and both Aident Hansen and Nolan Eddy carded 48s.
Central 215, Cissna Park 226
Jay Lemenager took the top spot, shooting a meet-low 47 to earn medalist honors for Central in the school’s first match in three years. Teammate Tyler Balthazor followed close behind with a 51, and Jacob Shoven and Konner Paraday each added a 56.
Cissna Park’s Cale Clauss shot a team-low 54. Devin Hull followed with a 56, and Bryce Sluis rounded out the Timberwolves’ top three with a 57.
Iroquois West 177, St. Anne 238, Momence 242
The Raiders improved to 8-0 on the year after another dominating victory. Kade Kimmel had the lowest round on the day, shooting a career-low 38, two over par, to earn medalist honors. Jack McMillan followed closely with a 41.
Two Cardinals managed to stay under 60 for the day. Zeke Runyon posted a team-low 48, and Ryan Sirois shot a 52. For Momence, Andrew Reams led the way with a 54, and teammate Owen Bramer finished right behind with a 55.
Watseka 196, Milford 205, Oakwood 207, Westville 208
The Warriors improved to 8-3 with a tight victory. Jordan Schroeder continued his early season tear, earning medalist honors yet again after shooting a meet-low 44. Zachary Hickman followed with 48, and Adam Norder and Mitchell Gaylen each scored 52s.
Milford’s top shooter was Luke McCabe, who shot a 47. CJ VanHoveln added a 48, and Cooper Frerichs posted a 53 for the Bearcats.
GIRLS GOLF
Central 240, Cissna Park 249
Central got the victory despite losing medalist honors to a tie-breaker. Jillian Baker led the way for the Comets with a 57. Kaylie Warpet followed closely with a 59, and Kamryn Grice totaled a 61 to round out the Comets’ top-three golfers for the day.
Although Cissna Park wasn’t able to get the victory, Katie Hylbert managed to still take home medalist honors with a 57. Emily Hylbert added a 60.
