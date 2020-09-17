BOYS GOLF
Manteno 173, Streator 179
After a few close calls in recent years, the Panthers finally broke through Monday to hand the Bulldogs their first Illinois Central Eight Conference loss of the fall and clinch at least a share of the ICE title, as both teams sit at 5-1 in the conference after Wednesday’s nail-biter.
Manteno improved to 10-2 overall on the year in addition to its clinched conference, thanks to consistent shooting all around. Leo Reyes led the Panthers with 42, and both Brandon Nieft and Carter McCormick carded 43s. Jace Nikonchuk added a 45 to round out the Panthers’ top golfers on the evening.
Beecher 173, Watseka 207
In a matchup between two of the area’s perennial top squads, it was the Bobcats who came out of Wednesday’s matchup with a wide victory against the Warriors.
Brady Serafin was named medalist after firing a 40 to lead the Bobcats, followed closely behind by Vinny Messana’s 42. Freshmen Brandon Moffitt (45) and Jack Hayhurst (46) wrapped up the Bobcats’ top four.
Jordan Schroeder’s 47 led the Warriors. Zach Hickman and Austin Marcier each shot a 53, and Mitchell Galyen added a 54.
Lincoln-Way West 163, Bradley-Bourbonnais 183
A day removed from capturing the All-City championship, the Boilers fell by double digits in SouthWest Suburban Conference action. Mark Robinson continued to lead Bradley-Bourbonnais with a 43, followed closely by Luke Tsilis with 44. Chase Longtin and Jacob Walter each added a 48.
Illinois Lutheran 178, Grant Park 194
The Dragons suffered defeat for just the third time this season, but their silver lining was having the day’s top individual scorer. Ryan Dulin earned medalist honors with a 37. Trey Boecker shot 43, and Travis Fick, Keaton Lacer and Hunter Romanowski each finished with 57s.
GIRLS GOLF
Watseka 138, Beecher 146
In a two-person scramble format Wednesday, the Warriors edged the Bobcats, thanks in large part to the play of Natalie Schroeder and Allie Hoy, who shot -1 on the day, three strokes better than Beecher’s top duo of Maddie Boley and Tori Moran.
Dwight 205, Plano 224
The Trojans got another win to improve to 7-0 on the season. Isabelle Schultz earned a share of the medalist honors with Plano’s Faith Mallory, as they both shot 49s. Sophie Anderson shot 50, and both Kelly Deterding and Kendall Weller each carded 53s for the Trojans.
