BOYS BASEBALL
Manteno 16, Grant Park 1
Nathan Bajic went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Manteno at the plate. Bryce Vorwald added two hits including a homerun for two RBIs. Matt Gaffney contributed three RBIs on two hits. Cole Hofmann tossed four innings, giving up five hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts to pick up the win.
No individual stats were available for the Dragons.
Homewood-Flossmoor 5, Bishop McNamara 0
Mason McCue, Brady Bertrand, and Alex Willis each collected one hit to lead the Irish.
Central 2, Peotone 1
Central broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning before never looking back to start its season 1-0 overall. Michael Hess went 2-for-2 with a triple and a single to lead the Comets. Sawyer Lafffoon added a double in three plate appearances.
Connor Janik went 3-for-3 to lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Joe Hasse and Tyler Hendricker added one hit each.
Putnam County 13, Gardner-South Wilmington 5
GSW opened its season with an eight-run loss to Putnam County to fall to 0-1 on the season. Gabe McHugh went 3-for-4 with three singles and an RBI to lead the Panthers. Dane Halpin added a single for two RBIs. Ethan Maxard went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
GIRLS SOFTBALL
Manteno 12, Grant Park 0 (5 innings)
Manteno opened its spring season with a shutout victory over Grant Park. Ava peterson led the offense, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and three Rbis. Alyssa Dralle added tow hits and three RBIs. Chloee Boros totaled 2 RBIs. Dralle picked up the win on the mound, giving up zero hits with five strikeouts in three innings of action.
Chloe Davis, Ava Desidero, Kennedy Marcotte and Abigial Watson each led the Dragons with one hit each.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Marian Catholic 1
Libby Spaulding had 10 strikeouts and gave up just two hits and zero earned runs in seven innings of work to pick up the win. Ellie Haggard, Natalie Johnson and Spaulding hit one homerun each to lead the Boilermakers at the plate. Emma Longtin went 2-for-4 with a double and a single.
Central 5, Peotone 1
Central out-hit Peotone 10-3 in its season opener at home. Emma Skeen went 2-for-2 with a double to lead the Comets. Amanda Lhursen went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Ella White snagged the win on the bump, giving up three hits and one earned run in seven innings of work.
Taylor Thweatt smacked a double to lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Mady Kibelkis chipped in a single and an RBI.
Putnam County 12, Gardner-South Wilmington 2 (6 innings)
Makalia McDaniel went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base to lead the Panthers. Hannah Frescura hit a double for an RBI. Bella Vyce and Hannah Balcom contributed a single each.
Milford 16, Donovan 1 (4 innings)
Kirstyn Lucht led the Bearcats, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Emmaleah Marshino had two hits and two RBIs. Brynlee Wright contributed a triple and Abby Storm chipped in three RBIs. Lucht picked up the win on the bump, throwing four innings with six strikeouts.
Makayla Dietrich went 1-for-1 with a run scored to lead Donovan. Jade Minard totaled two hits and an RBI.
Herscher 10, Prairie Central 0 (5 innings)
Rylie Hartman went 3-for-3 with a homerun to lead the Tigers at the plate. Alison Hassett picked up the win within the circle. Allie Decman and Emma Powers had a multi-hit performance. Zoe Fleischauer tossed 2 and two-third innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with four strikeouts.
Hoopeston 18, St. Anne 1
No individual stats were available for the Cardinals other than a complete game effort in the circle from pitcher Emma Tolly.
GIRLS SOCCER
Thornwood 3, Kankakee 0
Kankakee was outscored by Thornwood 3-0 in the second half. Ana Lopez led the Kays with 26 saves behind the net.
Morris 6, Manteno 0
Manteno fell in shutout fashion to Morris during its season opener. No individual stats were available for the Panthers.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Reed-Custer 64, Herscher 56, Tri-Point 28, Central 6
Jace Christian took first overall (7.74 seconds) in the 60-meter dash and 200-meter dash (25.75 seconds) to lead the Comets. Nick Cieslak added a victory in the 400-meter dash. Connor Eggleston took first in the 60-meter hurdles. Rex Pfeifer chipped in an individual win in the high jump and Adin Morrical won the long jump.
Brayden Shepard led Herscher with a first-place finish in the 800-meter race with a time of two minutes and 18 seconds. Lance Johnson finished first in shot put.
Hunter Davis led Central with a win in the 1600-meter race, finishing in five minutes and 13 seconds.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Tri-Point 56, Herscher 37, Reed-Custer 34, Central 21
Lanie Woods notched first overall in shot put to lead Tri-Point.
Claire Chinski claimed first overall in the 400-mter dash to lead Herscher. Gracie Kent added first-place finishes in the 800-meter and 1600-meter races. Zoe Buza contributed a victory in the pole vault.
Zoe Hassett finished first overall in both the 60-meter and 200-meter dashes to lead Reed-Custer.
Laney Bottorf grabbed a first-place finish in the long jump and triple jump completions to lead Central.
