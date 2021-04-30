High school BASEBALL
Manteno 3, Herscher 1
The Panthers stayed hot to remain undefeated at 10-0 on the season. Nolan Aicher, Cole Jackson, Mason Senholtz and Eric Beck all contributed one hit each to lead Manteno at the plate. Aicher took the win on the bump. He lasted six innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out 11 and walking zero.
Joe Holohan smacked a solo home run in the second inning to total all of Herscher’s offense. Cody Lunsford and Austin Joyce chipped in one hit each.
Plainfield North 9, Coal City 2
Aydan Murphey totaled the Coalers entire offense with one hit and two RBIs. Trent Sandeno added Coal City’s only other hit on the evening.
Central 4, Momence 1
The Comets got on the board in the first inning before holding off the Redskins by three runs. Jayce Meier went 2 for 3. Matthew Luhrsen added a team-high two RBIs on one hit. Jay Lemenager threw a complete game to pick up the win. He finished with 11 strikeouts while only giving up one unearned run on one hit in seven innings of action.
Aaron Banning recorded the lone hit for the Redskins.
Iroquois West 10, Donovan 5
The Raiders picked up a rare nine-inning victory against the Trojans after they erupted for five runs in the top of the ninth. Damon Fowler and Lucas Frank notched three RBIs each on a combined three hits. Peyton Rhodes added two hits. Kamden Kimmel secured the win in relief action, tossing 3 1/3 inningsand allowing zero earned runs on two hits.
Andy Onnen, Brodi Winge and Griffen Walters were all red-hot at the plate to lead the Wildcats. Each notched three hits and combined for two RBIs. Chace Cathcart and Jesse Shell both chipped in doubles.
Wilmington 8, Reed-Custer 3
The Comets left 11 runners on base as they fell to the Wildcats by five-runs. Jack Stellano, Corey Burch and Dylan Garrelts all tallied two hits each to lead Central at the plate. Jarrett Goodwin added a hit.
No individual stats were available for Wilmington.
High school SOFTBALL
BBCHS 6, Sandburg 1
The Boilermakers hosted some of their stiffest SouthWest Suburban Conference competition Friday and emerged victorious. Libby Spaulding threw a complete game in the circle to earn the win, and Ally Vandenhout, Ellie Haggard and Alyssa McCord each recorded extra-base hits.
Central 12, Milford 2
Tied 1-1 in the fourth inning, the Comets went on to explode for 11 runs late. Alana Pourroy totaled a team-high two hits for Central. Carly Perzee chipped in three RBIs and a hit.
Jordan Lucht went 2 for 3 to lead the Bearcats at the plate. Kristyn Lucht tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing five hits with seven strikeouts in the loss.
Westville 4, Watseka 0
Caitlyn Corzine might have picked up the loss on the mound, but she still managed to lead the Warriors’ offense with a 1-for-2 performance. It was the only Watseka hit in the entire game.
Iroquois West 16, Donovan 11
Down four runs in the seventh, the Raiders erupted for nine runs to complete the comeback victory. No individual stats were available for Iroquois West.
Kyra Cathcart notched three hits in five appearances at the plate to lead the Wildcats. Kylee Faupel added three hits with three RBIs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Beecher 11, Momence 0
Aniya Killis notched a hat trick with a team-high three goals scored and two assists to lead the Bobcats. Morgan Magruder tallied two goals and an assist. Taylor Killis and Carly Paulmeier combined for five saves and the shutout.
No individual stats were available for Momence.
Streator 2, Coal City 0
Coaler goalkeeper Melody Hamerla recorded nine saves behind the net.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Olivet 6, Calumet College of St. Joseph 0
The Tigers recorded a shutout win to improve to 29-17 overall on the season. R. Russian recorded most of Olivet’s offense with a team-high three RBIs on three hits. Timo Schau chipped in a hit. Alex Ortiz went 2 for 4. Ryan Jemar got the win by tossing a complete game, allowing three hits with 13 strikeouts in nine innings of action.
