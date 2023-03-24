(Thursday)
BASEBALL
Manteno 10, Gardner-South Wilmington (6 Innings)
Manteno improved to 3-0 on the season with a victory over G-SW. Brody Shepard went 1-for-1 with an RBI double to help lead the Panthers with the sticks. Gannon Adamson went 2-for-3 with a RBI double. Grant DeRose collected two singles in four plate appearances. Nathan Bajic went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Wes Dwyer chipped in an RBI and a run scored. Josh Crane earned the win on the bump, giving up zero hits and zero runs with two strikeouts over one inning of work.
Gabe McHugh and Nathan States had one single each to help pace the Panthers offensively. Dane Halpin went 0-for-1 with two drawn walks.
Momence 17, Trinity 7 (5 Innings)
Austin Lynch went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Momence at the plate. Nick Charbonneau added a single and a double for two RBIs. CJ Whiechec recorded a double and two drawn walks for two RBIs and three runs scored. Nolan Lewke earned the win on the mound, giving up three hits and three earned runs over two innings pitched.
Frederick Jefferson had two singles and two runs scored to help pace the Eagles at the plate. Max Dickerson went 1-for-2 with an RBI singe. Aaron Kendregan, Noah Drake and Travis Harpster contributed one single apiece.
GIRLS SOCCER
Coal City 0, Morris 0
Coal City ended it a draw with Morris. Goalkeeper Chloe Plueger had three saves in net.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Bradley-Bourbonnais 14, Homewood-Flossmoor 1
Vivian Myrick, Tara Depoister, Kate Spittal, Leslie Lovell, Gabby Hubbs, Maggie Soucie, Avery Nuesse, Rylie Swinford, Cara Fletcher and Sarah Toole all swept their respective singles matches to collectively lead the Boilermakers. Doubles partners DePoister/Spittal, Myrick/Lovell, Nuesse/Soucie and Toole/Makenzi Whitcomb each added doubles victories.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
KCC 8, Prairie State 7 (10 Innings)
Paco Paulina went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored to help lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Tyler Thompson had an RBI double to go along with a run scored. Cole Freeman had a two RBI double. Aidan Nugent tossed five and one-third innings, giving up eight hits and seven runs (three earned) with six strikeouts.
(Wednesday)
BASEBALL
Milford 10, Grant Park 0 (6 Innings)
Sawyer Laffoon went 1-for-3 with a double and a drawn walk to help lead the Bearcats at the plate. Adin Portwood, Owen Halpin had one single apiece. Carson Shields picked up the win on the bump, giving up one hit and zero runs with six strikeouts over three and one-third innings.
Rylan Heldt went 1-for-3 with a double to help pace the Dragons at the plate.
Lincoln-Way East 11, Wilmington 2
Kyle Farrell went 3-for-4 with an RBI to help pace the Wildcats offensively. Cade McCubin and Joe Allgood had one single apiece.
Elgin Academy 11, Momence 6
Austin Lynch went 1-for-3 with an RBI double to help pace Momence at the plate. Trystan Hampton and Carson Statler each had singles. Damon Cox contributed a two RBI single.
SOFTBALL
Milford 18, Grant Park 1 (4 Innings)
Milford improved to 2-1 on the season with a mercy rule victory over the Dragons. Brynlee Wright went 2-for-2 with a homerun and a triple to help total a team-high four RBIs and lead the Bearcats at the plate. Abby Storm went 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Hunter Mowrey went 1-for-1 with two RBIs. Kirstyn Lucht earned the win within the circle, giving up three hits and one unearned run in a complete game effort.
Brooke Veldhuizen went 2-for-2 with a double to help pace the Dragons at the plate. Abigail Roberts chipped in a single.
GIRLS SOCCER
Coal City 3, Reed-Custer 1
Coal City improved to 1-1 on the season with a two-goal victory over Reed-Custer. Kylee Kennel scored two goals to help lead the Coalers. Cara Planeta added a penalty kick goal. Goalkeeper Chloe Plueger grabbed eight saves behind the net.
No individual stats were available for the Comets.
