VOLLEYBALL
Bishop McNamara 2, Providence 1
After falling in the first set by a 25-27 score, the Irish fought back to win the last two sets by 25-18, 25-14 scores. Jacqueline Allaway had a team-high 13 kills. Ashlyn Mitchell added six kills, 12 digs and two aces, with Lillie Nugent recording a similar statline with five kills, 12 digs and two aces. Emma McCammon had a team-high 13 assists while MacKenzie McCammon added 12 assists and nine digs.
Wilmington 2, Coal City 0
The Wildcats improved to 2-0 in Illinois Central Eight play with a 25-14, 25-21 win over the Coalers. Bella Reyes and Jaylee Mills had four kills apiece for Wilmington, while Reyes added two aces and three digs and Mills added two digs, an ace and a block. Leah Talley tallied seven digs, an ace and an assist. Anna Liaromatis had seven assists, four digs, an ace and a kill.
Mia Rodriguez led the Coalers with six kills, two aces, two digs and a block. Addison Gagliardo added 11 digs. Grace Norris had seven digs and an ace. Macaya Gardner added six assists and three digs.
Beecher 2, Donovan 0
The Bobcats won their second match in a row to open the season thanks to another balanced attack. Julia Jennings had five kills, three digs, a block and an ace. Cheyanna Stluka was one of three Bobcats with four kills, adding six digs and an ace. Lily Avelar had four kills and a block and Rhiannon Saller had four kills, two blocks, a dig and an assist. Abby Sippel was money from the service line with six aces and also had five digs while Talia Messana had 18 assists and a kill.
Kendahl Carlson had Donovan’s lone kill and she also had a block. Alivia Butler served up a pair of aces.
Illinois Lutheran 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0
The Panthers dropped their road River Valley Conference meeting by 25-20, 25-12 scores. Colby Grieff had four kills and digs apiece to go along with two blocks. Addison Fair had three kills and four assists. Hannah Frescura added six assists, two aces and two digs.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Watseka 1
The Warriors won the first set 25-21, dropped the second set 25-10 and then found themselves on the wrong side of a 27-25 loss in the decisive third set. Raegann Kochel pounded out a dozen kills to lead Watseka. Kourtney Kincade and Becca Benoit each had four kills and two blocks. Elena Newell added 24 assists and three blocks. Sydney McTaggart’s 15 digs were one more than teammate Raegan Gooding.
Central 2, Tri-Point 1
The Comets dropped the first set 19-25 before twin 25-22 victories in the final two sets. Rachel Thompson and Laney Bottorff each had eight kills to pace the Comets, with Thompson adding three blocks and Bottorff adding two. Emilie Baker served as the maestro with 22 assists. Alana Gray had a team-high 12 digs and Allison Cox had a pair of aces.
Maddie Stites had nine kills to lead the Chargers’ charge. Kyra Cathcart had seven kills and 12 digs. Alli Schuette had 19 assists and Melina Schuette had four blocks.
Herscher 2, Lisle 0
The Tigers picked up an ICE victory thanks to 25-23, 25-20 set victories. Emma Mendell had seven kills and four aces for Herscher. Emery Robinson tallied 15 digs and Ally Meyer recorded 20 assists.
Manteno 2, Reed-Custer 0
The Panthers got their first victory of the ICE season via a 25-10, 25-6 performance. Reese Eldridge piled up six aces and nine assists. Tess Bottoms had five kills.
Cissna Park 2, Ridgeview 0
The Timberwolves improved to 4-2 on the year after their Thursday sweep. Mikayla Knake and Regan King each recorded six aces, with Knake adding 11 assists and King adding three kills, one behind team leader Brooklyn Stadeli. Morgan Sinn had five digs.
Peotone 2, Streator 0
The Blue Devils got a pair of 25-23 wins in as tight a two-set sweep as possible Thursday. Brooke Gwiazda had eight kills and a block and Malya Sayre added seven kills and an ace. Amanda Haase added four kills, an ace and two blocks. Maria Velasco had three kills and Emma Coffey had eight digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Coal City 4, Herscher 3
The Coalers secured an overtime victory over the Tigers in a shootout. Luke Hawkins, Christian Micetich, Colin Hart and Owen Christopher all recorded shootout goals to help Coal City improve to 4-1 and 2-0 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play. Hawkins led the squad with a team-high two goals in regulation.
No individual stats were available for Herscher.
Manteno 7, Reed-Custer 0
Scott Eldridge and Drew St. Aubin both notched hat-tricks with three goals each to lead the Panthers. Tedddy Schutters also scored while goalkeeper Andrew Heuring kept a clean sheet with three total saves in the shutout victory.
The Comets didn't record a goal, but Stephen Condreay totaled nine saves. Reed-Custer drops to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play.
Beecher 4, Bishop McNamara 0
The Bobcats were well balanced on offense as they totaled four separates scorers on the evening. Ethan Graham, Nate Diachenko, Gavin Smith and Tyler Kramer all tallied one goal each. Austin Hauser led the team in assists with two and Cam Paulmeier grabbed one save behind the net.
Carter Levesque recorded five saves to lead the Irish.
St. Anne 5, Central 2
Damon Saathoff punched in two goals off a penalty kick and a free-kick about 20 yards out to lead the Cardinals. Reece Curtis added a goal while Saathoff and Logan Anderson tallied one assist each. Lucas Hanen and Francisco Cintora also scored. St. Anne improves to 4-0 overall.
Morgan Beherns secured a header for a goal to lead the Comets. Nathan Warner recorded Central's only other score.
Peotone 8, Wilmington 2
The Blue Devils posted an eight-goal second half after they were trailing 2-0 at the break to complete the comeback victory. Niko Balaskas led Peotone with two goals and three assists. Wil Graffeo totaled two scores as well. Van Wehrmann, Yosef Abdeh, Dylan Lattz, and Cameron Greenquist all chipped in one goal each.
No individual stats were available for Wilmington.
Bismarck-Henning 8, Watseka 1
The Warriors lone goal was scored by Narciso Solorzano. Haven Maple notched 10 saves behind the net.
Oakwood 2, Iroquois West 0
No individual stats were available for the Raiders.
BOYS GOLF
Seneca 171, Manteno 181, Dwight 182
Jace Nikonchuk totaled a team-low 43 to help lead the Panthers in their second-place finish. Jason Singleton and Brody Shepard both shot 45's while Wes Dwyer added a 48.
The Trojans were led by Dane Halpin who shot a 43, one less stroke than teammate Will Trainor. Dawson Carr carded a 46 and Andrew Garke shot a 49.
Andrew 174, Bradley-Bourbonnais 186
JT Woolman shot a team-best 43 to lead the Boilermakers. He was followed by teammates Thomas Offill (45), Chase Longtin (47), and Connor McDowell (51).
Reed-Custer 197, Wilmington 219
The Comets earned their first win in Illinois Central Eight Conference play by downing the Wildcats Thursday. Eli Schaefer's 42 led the way for the Comets, who also got a personal best (46) from Nolan Smith.
GIRLS GOLF
Pontiac Scramble
Iroquois West took second place to lead a pack of four local schools at Thursday's Pontiac Scramble, with their 66 points just three shy of host Pontiac's 63. Watseka (72) finished eighth, Dwight (78) finished 10th and Coal City (81) came home 11th.
No individual stats were available.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Bolingbrook 2
The Boilermakers swept singles play. Paula Perez, Vivian Myrick, Mia Kravitz, and Karime Esparza all took home singles victories for the Boilermakers. In doubles, the pairing of Grace Johnson and Tara DePoister won in straight-sets while Alex Smith and Bernadette Bernadit won in a third-set tiebreaker.
