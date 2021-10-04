Editor’s Note: Bishop McNamara’s IESA Baseball State semifinals game was postponed from Saturday until Monday afternoon.
BOYS SOCCER
Bishop McNamara 10, Watseka 1
Half a dozen Fightin’ Irish players scored at least once as the team picked up its second win of the week. Aiden Olivares’ four goals led the way. Carter Levesque had a multi-goal game with two goals and three assists. Carter Heinrich, Nik Acevedo, Bladimir Lopez and Francisco Perez each scored goals. Sean Storer had three saves.
No individual stats were available for Watseka.
High school FOOTBALL
Milford-Cissna Park 50, Peoria Heights 14
The Bearcats won their second game in a row in their most dominant fashion of the season at home Saturday.
Sawyer Laffoon went 11-for-17 passing for 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns and added 95 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Nick Warren scored a rushing touchdown and ran for 38 yards on four carries to go along with 28 receiving yards and another touchdown on two receptions.
Angel Salinas led the Bearcats with with 123 receiving yards and added a touchdown on five receptions and added 36 rushing yards. Sam Kaeb ran 103 yards with a score on six carries, and Mason Blanck also found the endzone.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
No. 14 Olivet 58, Judson 19
The Tigers scored at least two touchdowns in each quarter on their way to a lopsided first victory of the MidStates Football Association season Saturday.
Kankakee native Mattias Clark had a team-high 121 rushing yards on 12 carries for the Tigers and had a 34-yard touchdown catch. David Hutton threw for 247 yards and four touchdowns on 10-for-12 passing, including a 97-yard score to Brian Jenkins, who also had a 60-yard touchdown.
Jalen Dunnigan caught five passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Evan Leake ran for a pair of touchdowns and 41 yards on four carries. Hutton also ran for a touchdown, and backup quarterback Cameron Crouch completed 5-of-10 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Olivet 3, Lincoln 2
The Tigers won a decisive fifth set 15-12 to improve to 11-5 on the season. Becca Bell racked up 21 kills to go along with two digs and six block assists. Rachel Newport added a dozen kills and four block assists. Janelle Skinner tallied 26 assists, and Hadleigh Loitz added 14 assists.
