GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop McNamara 44, Chicago Christian 29
The Irish got a big contribution from Cluadia Dolliger as they picked up their fifth win of the year. She totaled 22 points, 16 rebounds and two steals to lead the Irish.
Victoria Jones had five points, five rebounds and three steals. Mallory O'Connor grabbed nine boards and recorded a team-high five assists.
Crete-Monee, 39, Kankakee 37
The Kays fell in a close conference game on the road which now puts them at 4-3 overall and 4-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference. Avery Jackson led Kankakee with 20 points.
Beecher 56, Grant Park 46
Abby Shepard scored 20 points to help the Bobcats improve to 5-2 on the season. Morgan McDermott caught fire in the fourth as she scored 12 of her 16 total points in the final eight minutes.
Dalaney Panozzo scored four or more points in each of the four quarters to lead Grant Park with a team-high 18 points. Brooke Veldhuizen finished with 15 points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 60, Tri-Point 48
The Panthers outscored the Chargers in three of four quarters to help them win by 12 points. Addi Fair led G-SW with 22 points. Abby Beck notched 17 points including a 3-for-4 performance at the free-throw line. And Kylie Hawks added 10 points.
Two Chargers finished in double-figure scoring. Ellenie Dyrby dropped 17 points with three made 3-pointers and Kyra Cathcart totaled 15 points.
Peotone 59, Wilmington 21
The Blue Devils defense held the Panthers to eight total second half points in a convincing victory at home.
Madi Schroeder led Peotone with 18 points and six rebounds. Mallory Ashline and Mady Kibelkis each added 10 points and six rebounds.
Reed-Custer 30, Coal City 26
A poor shooting night couldn't stop the Comets from picking up their fourth victory of the season. Madi Bradley poured in a team-high 10 points, followed by Allie Shaw (eight points) and Maddie McPherson (six points).
Audrey Cooper snagged three steals, six rebounds and nine points to lead the Coalers. Grace Norris shot 4-of-6 from the strike to add six points.
Watseka 63, Iroquois West 28
The Warriors (12-0) remain undefeated with another double-digit victory over Iroquois West. Natalie Schroeder cut through the Raider's defense for a team-high 20 points. Sydney McTaggart almost added a double-double with 12 points and seven rebounds.
McKinley Tilstra nearly totaled a third of the Raiders points with eight to lead Iroquois West.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Central 47, OT
The Comets couldn't get things going in overtime as they were outscored by PBL 9-3 in the extra frame.
Natalie Prairie poured in a game-high 21 points to lead Central meanwhile Kamryn Grice recorded 10 rebounds and seven points.
Manteno 45, Herscher 43
The Panthers put the clamps on the Tigers in the final quarter which helped them finish the game on a 15-9 run.
Katherine Griffey finished as the only Panther in double-figure scoring with 10 points and seven rebounds. Sydney Sosnowski hit a team-high two 3-pointers to notch eight points.
Herscher's Haily King totaled 14 points, one more than teammate Elise Kukuck.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Watseka 62, Dwight 55, OT
The Warriors outscored the Trojans 9-2 in overtime to pick up the win.
Four Watseka players totaled double-digits scoring. Connor Curry led the Warriors with 13 points, followed by Jordan Schroeder (12 points), Drew Wittenborn (12 points) and Jameson Cluver (11 points).
Brandon Ceylor finished as a one-man army for Dwight, totaling a team-high 29 points including 8 points in the fourth quarter/overtime.
Beecher 73, Illinois Lutheran 41
Beecher got to clear its bench out early in a 32-point blowout as the Bobcats finished with 10 different scorers on the evening. Duane Doss exploded for 36 points in just three quarters of play and Mitch Landis scored 9 points.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Olivet 102, (19) St. Xavier 93
The Tigers won their second Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament title in the past three seasons with a victory over the 19th-ranked Cougars. Olivet trailed by as many as 17-points in the first half before storming back in the second half to claim the crown.
Kennedy Johnson led the Tigers with 24 points and 8 assists and Zanna Myers followed with 14 points. Caroline Boehne grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds including nine on the offensive glass.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Indiana-South Bend 76, Olivet 75
For the second season in a row Olivet Nazarene University hosted the CCAC Tournament championship on its home floor, but the Tigers fell ever so short of replicating last season's celebration.
The Tigers had a four-point lead with 24 seconds left before the visitors closed the game on a 5-0 run, including an eventual game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds left from Sergio Diaz.
“It was certainly a tough loss because of the way that it ended, but we did so many things right and played well enough to win,” Olivet coach Nick Birkey said. Sometimes tough shots go in for the other team.”
Alex Gross shot 10-for-14 from the field to lead the Tigers with 24 points, seven assists and two blocks. Cade Chitty shot even better by hitting 75 percent of his shots to total a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. John Contant added 13 points.
“A lot of credit to our guys for everything they’ve had to deal with this year and the adversity they faced,” Birkey said. “They have nothing to be ashamed of. This is a great team and we look forward to getting back at it in the national tournament.”
