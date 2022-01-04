GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop McNamara 64, Riverside-Brookfield 57
The Fightin' Irish trailed by three points at the start of the fourth quarter before a 23-point fourth gave them a comeback road win in the Metro Suburban Conference. Mallory O'Connor's 18 points led McNamara. Davida Whiters added 12 points and Tessa DiPietra scored 10 points.
Watseka 60, Chrisman 28
The Warriors saw their record improve to 12-2 (3-0 Vermillion Valley Conference) on the year with Tuesday's road win. Allie Hoy scored a game-high 19 points to lead Watseka. Sydney McTaggart added 17 points and Mallary Dirks scored seven points.
Prairie Central 56, Dwight 41
The Trojans fell in nonconference action Tuesday despite an 11-point, 17-rebound double-double from Brooke Vigna. Mikahlah Bregin scored 11 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Kassy Kodat had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.
Reed-Custer 45, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 29
The Comets impressed with Tuesday's double-digit nonconference road victory, thanks in large part to 18 offensive rebounds. Brooklyn Harding had 16 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals. Caelan Cole added 10 points, five rebounds, an assist and four steals. Sam Sprimont hauled in a team-high nine boards.
Grace Christian 36, Gardner-South Wilmington 28
The Crusaders picked up a victory in the River Valley Conference Tuesday, led by Natalie Dalton's 11 points. Alexa Doty scored nine points.
Addi Fair scored a game-high 18 points for G-SW. Hannah Balcom scored eight points.
Central 30, Cissna Park 26
The Comets led four all four quarters in their tight nonconference win Tuesday. Gracie Schroeder led Central with 12 points. Alana Gray had six points and Emma Skeen and Allison Cox each had five points.
Emma Morrical had 12 points for the Timbwerolves. Mikayla Knake scored eight points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Iroquois West 77, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42
The Raiders saw their record climb to 11-2 on the year with a sure-handed victory Tuesday, which was spearheaded by a mammoth 31 points from junior big man Cannon Leonard. Sam McMillan chipped in 10 points.
Watseka 59, Chrisman 42
The Warriors improved to 6-8 on the year and 2-1 in the Vermillion Valley Conference Tuesday. Jordan Schroeder and Hunter Meyer each had 18 points to split the team lead for the Warriors. Braiden Walwer had 10 points and Jobey Grant scored eight points.
Reed-Custer 53, Wilmington 40
A 30-11 stretch between the second and third quarters helped lead the Comets to victory in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Lucas Foote paced the Comets with 23 points, three assists and two rebounds. Wes Shats notched a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Eddie Gad had seven points and 13 boards.
Reid Juster had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the Wildcats. Tysen Meents had 12 points and five assists. Ryder Meents was also in double figures with 10 points.
Herscher 43, Coal City 36
The Tigers were given a stiff test from their Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals, as the Coalers held an early 12-6 lead before Herscher roared back for its 12th win of the year. Brock Wenzelman and Joe Holohan each had a dozen points, while Trey Schwarzkopf had nine points and Carson Splear scored eight points.
Cason Headley's 23 points led Coal City, who now sits at 2-10.
Streator 46, Manteno 37
The Panthers gave one of their most valiant defensive efforts of the season and trailed by a possession in the closing minutes before the Bulldogs made their free-throws to close out an ICE win. Manny Carrera had 10 points to lead the Panthers, who also got nine points from Nicky Johnson.
Beecher 48, South Newton (Ind.) 34
The Bobcats went across state lines to pick up a hard-fought nonconference win, their 12th of the year in 15 games. Duane Doss scored a game-high 27 points. Mitch Landis sunk three 3-pointers to tally nine points.
Lisle 49, Peotone 40
The Blue Devils got another impressive performance from Mason Kibelkis, who tallied 24 points, but fell in ICE action. Miles Heflin added 11 points and seven rebounds and guard Wil Graffeo grabbed four boards.
Pontiac 73, Dwight 43
The Trojans found themselves on the wrong side of a 30-point nonconference tilt Tuesday. No individual stats were available.
Illinois Lutheran 56, Donovan 44
The Wildcats were on the wrong side of a 12-point outcome in the River Valley Conference. Griffen Walters led Donovan with 13 points, seven rebounds and a block. Dalton Anderson had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals. Jesse Shell added eight points and three rebounds.
