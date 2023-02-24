Basketball close up.jpg

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional championship: (3)Bishop McNamara 69, (2)Seneca 56

The Fightin' Irish won their 25th game of the season and 25th regional championship in program history Friday, defeating Seneca 69-56 in Seneca for the program's first regional title since they finished third in the IHSA Class 2A State Finals in 2016-17.

