The Fightin' Irish won their 25th game of the season and 25th regional championship in program history Friday, defeating Seneca 69-56 in Seneca for the program's first regional title since they finished third in the IHSA Class 2A State Finals in 2016-17.
The regional title came in a crowded regional that saw the Irish (25-7) have to defeat Wilmington 64-54 in the quarterfinals and Reed-Custer 57-55 just for the right to fight for Friday's title.
"It was a tough regional," Irish coach Adrian Provost said. "We played Wilmington, who is much improved with their style and physicality, then with Reed-Custer, against all seniors who have done nothing but win, then tonight we beat a 28-win team at their place.
"That’s a pretty good three-game stretch."
The Irish perhaps saved their best performance of the regional round for Friday, as their 17-11 lead after a quarter was the largest lead they held at the end of the first in any of their three regional games. They built their lead to double-digits by the time they took a 34-19 lead into the locker room at halftime and never let Seneca get back to within single digits.
"We guarded really well," Provost said. "Their sophomore point guard [Paxton Giertz] is a really nice player, and Isaiah Davis did a nicee job on him defensively, and Tyler Bobzin off the bench did a really nice job too.
"We contained him and made it hard for him and their offense."
Davis also led a balanced McNamara offense with 18 points. Robert Hutson added 16 points while Jaxson Provost had 13 points and Jaydon Wright added 11 points to give the Fightin' Irish four scorers in double digits against a myriad of Seneca defensive looks.
"They do so many things on defense with four or five different zones and a man-to-man, so I told kids we can't call out what defense they're in and get in an offense to match it, we just have to play with space, go downhill and make plays and made them pay the price for zoning us," coach Provost said. "We got a lot of point-blank looks, then Isaiah got some open 3s. We were balanced and really shared the ball."
The win advanced the Irish to the Herscher Sectional next week, where they will face the state's top-ranked team, Prairie Central, in Wednesday's sectional semifinal at 7 p.m.
"Were in the toughest sectional in the state in any class," coach Provost said. "I think we belong there, it just is what it is.
"They've got a really nice team and we’ll do everything we can to prepare and get ready for the game."
IHSA Class 2A Momence Regional championship: (1)Pontiac 54, (8)Peotone 39
Peotone led 25-21 in the first half, before Pontiac went on a 16-4 third-quarter run to help pull away in the second half. Miles Heflin paced the Blue Devils with 12 points and six rebounds. Brandon Weiss had nine points. Peotone concluded the season 17-15 to mark its first winning season since 2016-17.
IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional championship: (1)Cornerstone Christian 62, (4)St. Anne 41
No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.
ACSI Midwest Regional Tournament
Trinity 67, Portage Christian 45
Tommy Kujawą led the Eagles with a team-high 24 points. Ethan Turner finished with 12 points, which was three more points than teammate Noah Lundmark.
Trinity 47, Christian Liberty 35
Tommy Kujawą recorded 18 points to help lead the Eagles to victory. Ethan Turner had 12 points.
