BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Elmwood Park 0

Bishop McNamara opened its first-ever varsity season with a straight-set victory (25-22, 25-16) over Elmwood Park. Justice Provost led the Irish with 14 points and two kills. Carter Levesque had five kills, five digs and one assist. Evan Rauwolf tallied six points, six kills and two blocks. Nick Andrews contributed 15 assists.

