BOYS GOLF
Kankakee 186, Momence 242
The Kays' Joe Holohan was on fire Monday, earning medalist honors and leading Kankakee to a healthy victory by shooting a 45. He was followed closely behind by Carson Splear (46), Payne Tedford (47) and Drake McPhail (48).
Andrew Reams shot a 58 to lead Momence. Owen Bramer and Zane Duran each shot a 61, while Jake Costello rounded the team out with a 62.
Grant Park 175, Watseka 193, Illinois Lutheran 201
Two of the upper echelon local small school golf programs did battle Monday, with the Dragons earning the victory thanks to a pair of scores in the 30s.
Trey Boeker was the low man on the day with a 38 for Grant Park, who also got a 39 from returning state qualifier Ryan Dulin. Travis Fick shot a 47 and Hunter Romanowski shot a 51.
The Warriors were led by Jordan Schroeder's 43. Zachary Hickman and Adam Norder shot a 48 apiece and Hagen Coy completed Watseka's top four with a 54.
GIRLS GOLF
Bradley-Bourbonnais 214, Bolingbrook 221
The Boilers used team consistency to eek out a single-digit stroke victory in their first match of the season. Melanie Erickson and Gabby Hubbs each shot a 53, while Desiree Moore and Anna Stevenson were right there with a 54 each.
Watseka 204, Beecher 212
Natalie Schroeder continued to make her case for the area's best girls golfer, earning yet another medalist award and leading Watseka by shooting a 42 as the Warriors improved to 7-0 on the year. Carolyn Dickte (49), Allie Hoy (54) and Jasmine Essington (59) completed Watseka's lineup.
Maddie Boley's 47 was tops on the day for Beecher, while Tori Moran finished a shot back with a 48. Madelynne Oppenhuis (58) and McKenzie Krupa 59) rounded out the Bobcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!