WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Kankakee Community College 67, Moraine Valley 61
The Cavaliers put together a strong second half to take down Moraine Valley and secure a Region IV Division II Championship victory.
Brandi Hudson led the way with 24 points in the championship win and was named the MVP of the All-Region Tournament team. Ceairra Smith and Arriyonn Phillips were also named to the All-Region Tournament team.
The win advances the Cavs to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, which begins March 17 in Port Huron, Michigan.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Trinity 61, Grace Brethren 53
The Eagles led from start to finish of their NCSAA Tournament matchup against Grace Brethren of Clinton, Maryland in Mt. Vernon, Ohio on Saturday.
The win secured third place in the tournament for Trinity. Max McCleary led the way with 21 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks, Ethyn Graham added 15 points and Ben Green scored 13 in the victory. McCleary and Green were named to the NCSAA All-Tournament team.
The win wraps Trinity's 2019-20 season with a 33-4 overall record.
