Kankakee Community College upended the Region IV Division II Tournament's second seed by a comfortable margin with a 63-41 win over McHenry County College thanks to an excellent performance from Brandi Hudson.
Hudson piled up 31 points, 14 rebounds and four steals for the #3 Cavaliers as they streaked past the Scots and secured a spot in the Region IV Division II title game in Palos Heights on March 7.
The Cavs out-rebounded the Scots by a whopping 58-17 margin in the victory and held McHenry's top scorer, Alyssa Iverson, to just 14 points — exactly half of her season average of 28 points per game.
Arriyonn Phillips added seven points and 10 rebounds for the Cavs in the win, while Ceairra Smith scored seven points and Meara Tilstra added five points and eight boards.
The Cavaliers will face Moraine Valley for the championship on March 7 with a chance to advance to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!