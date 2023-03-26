(Friday)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
KCC 10, Moraine Valley 0 (5 Innings)
Mikayla Smith went 3-for-3 at the plate, including a triple and a double to help lead the Cavaliers. Paxtyn Hicks added two doubles for an RBI and two runs scored. Emily Jezowski went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Sophia Hulsey drove in two runs off a triple. Brooke Brian went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Kaitlynn Heale threw a five-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts to help earn the win within the circle.
KCC 10, Moraine Valley 2 (6 Innings)
Paxtyn Hicks drove in three runs off two home runs to help lead the Cavaliers’ offense. Lauren Waller went 3-for-3 with a run scored. Sophia Hulsey had an RBI triple. Koralie Morin contributed a three-run home run. Jaelyn Wiers chipped in two singles and a run scored. Kaityln Marks pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and zero runs with one strikeout.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
KCC 5, Rock Valley 4
Jack Snyder went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to help lead the Cavaliers with the sticks. Cole Freeman recorded two hits, including a double. Braedan MacDonald went 1-for-4 with a single. Nick Barlow improved to 3-0 on the bump, giving up three hits and four runs (zero earned) with seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.
SOFTBALL
BBCHS/Manteno Tournament
Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Seneca 3
Ella Perkins recorded a double and a single to help lead the Boilermakers at the plate. Bella Pusateri collected two singles, which was one more single than teammates Suttyn Hop, Kylie Rose and Kiersten Martin. Libby Spaulding earned the win within the circle, giving up five hits and three runs with six strikeouts in a complete-game effort. Spaulding also had two doubles.
Manteno 19, Crete-Monee 0
Manteno improved to 2-1 on the season with a mercy rule victory against Crete-Monee. Drew Hosselton smacked three doubles for an RBI and two runs scored to help lead the Panthers at the plate. Alyssa Dralle added three singles for three RBIs. Dralle also picked up the win on the mound, giving up one hit and zero runs in 3 1/3 innings. Macy Iwanus went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Ava Peterson chipped in three RBIs and one run scored.
Bishop McNamara 8, Sandburg 0
Mallory Kelly went 1-for-3 with a triple to help total a team-high three RBIs and lead the Fightin’ Irish at the plate. Teagan McCue recorded a double for two RBIs. Grace Purcell, Grace Edwards and Danica White had two singles apiece.
Regular Season
Peotone 13, Momence 0 (6 Innings)
Sophie Klawitter went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Blue Devils’ offense. Klawitter also earned the win on the mound, giving up two hits and zero runs with 15 strikeouts in six innings. Mady Kibelkis added a double and a single for three RBIs. Ashley Veltman went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
No individual stats were available for Momence.
BASEBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Beecher 0
Bradley-Bourbonnais improved to 2-0 with a victory against Beecher. Matthew Fortin went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs to help lead the Boilermakers offensively. Andrew Schweigert had a single and two drawn walks for an RBI. Tyler Snoreck went 1-for-2 with a double. Snoreck also picked up the win on the bump, giving up just one hit and zero runs with 11 strikeouts in four innings of work.
Beecher fell to 0-2 with the loss to BBCHS. Jacob Graniczny and Trevor Stout each had one double to pace the Bobcats at the plate.
Central 6, Iroquois West 0
Blake Chandler had two singles and a run scored to help lead the Comets. Matthew Luhrsen, Luke Shoven, Dylan Behrends, Caleb Meister and Gavin Mckee each recorded singles. Shoven picked up the win on the mound, giving up four hits and zero runs with seven strikeouts in four innings.
Izzy Alvarez and Rylan Pheifer each went 2-for-3 with two singles apiece to help pace the Raiders. Dylan Hylbert contributed one single in three plate appearances.
Momence 2, Peotone 0
No individual stats were available for Momence.
Joe Hasse and Hunter Becker had one single each to pace the Blue Devils at the plate.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Joliet Central Quad
Waubonsie 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3
Leslie Lovell recorded a third-set tiebreaker (16-21, 22-20, 25-23) in singles to help lead the Boilermakers. Doubles partners Tara DePoister/Kate Spittal and Gabby Hubbs/Rylie Swinford each added doubles victories.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Joliet Central 1
Vivian Myrick, Leslie Lovell, Maggie Soucie and Avery Nuasse each had straight-set victories in singles to collectively lead the Boilermakers. Tara DePoister/Kate Spittal, Gabby Hubbs/Rylie Swinford, Makenzie Whitcomb/Sara Toole and Lauren Fortin/Meskis each recorded wins in doubles action.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Oak Forest 4
Leslie Lovell and Avery Nuesse each recorded wins in singles to help lead the Boilermakers. Doubles partners Tara DePoister/Kate Spittal and Gabby Hubbs/Rylie Swinford added doubles victories.
