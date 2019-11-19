Daily Journal Staff Report
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
KCC 95, Joliet Junior College 50
Dueling double-doubles from Arriyon Phillips and Meara Tilstra led the way in the Cavaliers’ 45-point rout of JJC.
Tilstra scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Phillips put up 11 points and 12 boards in the win.
Myheaven Parker also scored 13 points for the Cavs, and Brandi Hudson scored 11.MEN’S BASKETBALL
KCC 106, Joliet Junior College 53
The Cavaliers doubled up JJC, thanks to 32 points from Pierce Coleman and 31 more from Damari Nixon at home at KCC.
Michael Moshkovitz also came through in a big way for the Cavs with a triple-double in the blowout win. He scored 10 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out 11 assists.GIRLS BASKETBALL
Plainfield North 49, Coal City 9
The Coalers suffered from a down night, shooting 3 for 30 from the field and 3 for 12 from the free-throw line in a loss to Plainfield North.
Abbey Payton scored six points and hauled in five rebounds for Coal City in the loss.Trinity 33, Illinois Lutheran 19
The Eagles picked up a win in their season opener on the strength of a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double from Reilly Dersien.
McKayla Levoy was also a strong presence on the glass for Trinity, finishing up with nine rebounds in the win.Monday: Lincoln-Way West 79, Bishop McNamara 40
Claudia Dolliger’s 14 points and 10 rebounds weren’t quite enough to keep the Irish in contention against L-WW.
Amari Stevenson added nine points of her own in the season-opening loss.Reed-Custer Basketball Classic
Gardner-South Wilmington 43, Morris 25
The Panthers shot the ball well in their season opener against Morris, knocking down five 3-pointers in a double-digit win.Abby Beck led the way for G-SW with 20 points, and Madelyn Storm scored 12.
Reed-Custer 43, Grant Park 41
The Comets survived an extremely rocky 15-for-58 shooting performance to edge past the Dragons.
Maddie McPherson led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds for Reed-Custer, and Daniele Cherry added 10 points in the victory.
Hadleigh Loitz was the Dragons’ top scorer with 13 points in the narrow loss, and Kaiya Sellers narrowly missed a double-double, scoring nine points and grabbing 10 boards.Manteno 47, St. Anne 23
Maddie Lacer led all scorers with 21 points and narrowly missed outscoring her opponents all on her own in Manteno’s one-sided win against the Cardinals.
Lacer also hauled in 10 rebounds to make it a double-double, and St. Anne’s Marlies Toby led the Cardinals with 11 points in the loss.Timberwolf Tip-Off
Bismarck-Henning 48, Milford 35
The Bearcats got out to a solid start but lost the thread down the stretch in a loss to B-H.
Five first-quarter points from Anna Hagen helped Milford exit the first with a 9-6 lead, but Bismarck-Henning’s Emily Meidel caught fire in the second and finished with a game-high 23 points.
Jakki Mowrey led the Bearcats with 10 points in the loss.Watseka 45, Momence 28
Natalie Schroeder and Kinzie Parsons scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Warriors in a comfortable win against Momence.
Watseka dashed out to a 16-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and coasted from there to pick up the victory.
Shantai Allen led Momence with 14 points — exactly half of the team’s scoring output — and Kaitlyn Piekarczyk added eight points in the loss.Tri-Point 39, Armstrong-Potomac 26
The Chargers held A-P to just two points in the first quarter and nine in the first half on the way to a comfortable tournament win.
Kyra Cathcart led Tri-Point in scoring for the second straight night, putting up 11 points in the victory. Kamryn Shiffler added nine points, and Ellenie Dyrby scored eight.
