MEN’S BASEBALL
KCC 3, College of Lake County 2
Beyonce Paulina scored on a Lake County error to give the Cavaliers an unusual walkoff win Saturday. Paulina had a pair of hits and scored twice. Joey Humphrey had a pair of hits and drove in a pair of runs. Braeden Macdonald doubled and Kyle Czarnecki scored a run. Dylan Wolff allowed two unearned runs on four hits and nine strikeouts over seven innings before Trent Spoon tossed two shutout innings to earn the win in relief.
KCC 7, College of Lake County 1
The Cavaliers left no doubt in the second game of the doubleheader that they swept, scoring at least once in every inning. Owen Jackson had a monster day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two homeruns, a double and three RBIs. Beyonce Paulina singled twice and scored twice. Andy Onnen belted a pair of hits and drove in a run. Kyle Iwinski went the distance on the mound and struck out 10 while allowing an earned run on four scattered hits.
BASEBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 16, Wilmington 8
Brock Spaulding went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Boilermakers. Cody Freitas and Chase Longtime added a homerun each. Max Mallindine recorded a double and two singles for three RBIs and a run scored. Spencer Boudreau claimed the victory on the bump, giving up eight hits and seven runs (four earned runs) over five innings of work.
Cade McCubbin went 2-for-4 to lead the Wildcats. Tim Mills added a team-high three RBIs on two hits, including a double. Kyle Farrell and Lucas Rink chipped in a double each.
Milford 5, Cissna Park 1
Milford improved to 4-0 on the season. Payton Harwood earned the win on the mound, giving up two hits and zero runs over four innings of work. Owen Halpin went 2-for-2 with two singles for three runs scored to lead the Bearcats at the plate. Beau Wright claimed the save, giving up zero hits over three innings. Nick Warren had a double for an RBI.
Gavin Savoree and Gavin Spitz totaled one single each to lead Milford at the plate.
SOFTBALL
Rantoul Tournament
Bradley-Bourbonnais 22, Hoopeston 1 (4 innings)
BBCHS' Ellie Haggard went 2-for-3 with a homerun to total two RBIs and two runs scored. Natalie Johnson went a perfect 3-for-3 with a homerun for three RBIs. Libby Spaulding added two hits. Liberty Rivard grabbed the win within the circle, giving up three hits and one earned run over four innings pitched.
St. Anthony 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2
Emmie Longtin went 2-for-3 to lead the Boilermakers at the plate. Ellie Haggard had a triple. Natalie Johnson contributed a single.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Pontiac 1
Bradley's win over Pontiac helped itself claim third-place in the Rantoul Tournament. Ellie Haggard went 3-for-4 with homerun for a team-high three RBIs to lead the Boilermakers at the plate. Kassidy Embry had a double and Natalie Johnson had a single for two RBIs. Libby Spaulding earned the victory on the mound, giving up tow hits and one unearned run with seven strikeouts over five innings pitched.
Pontiac 6, Herscher 1
Mia Ruder went 2-for-2 with a run scored to lead the Tigers. Alison Hassett had a triple in two plate appearances.
Grant Community 3, Herscher 2
Rylie Hartman barreled a double to lead the Tigers. Mia Ruder, Allie Decman and Addy Whitaker contributed a single each.
Girls Track & Field
Jackie Joyner Kersee and Al Joyner East St. Louis Classic
The Kays dominated the girls field of the prestigious Kersee-Joyner Classic, as their 101.5 team points topped second-place Cardinal Ritter by 16.5 points in their first outdoor meet of the season.
Naomi Bey-Osborne helped lead the Kays by winning the 200 M (26.74) and 400 M (59.54). Jakia Autman was also an individual champion, winning the high jump (5’0”), before taking fourth in the long jump (16’0”).
Saniah Stewart finished second to Bey-Osborne in the 200 M (26.91 s). That’s the same position the 4x100 M relay team of Stewart, Bey-Osborne, Sydney Ramsey and Nevaeh Lowe took (49.24). Aniya Lewis took third in the 400 M (1:03.38) and Lowe finished fourth in the 100 M (12.70 s). Marielle King finished fifth in the 1600 M (6:40.22).
The Kays also had a pair of shot put throwers earn top-five finishes. Nikkel Johnson finished third (33’0”) and Tytiana Sutton took fifth (31’3”).
Boys Track & Field
Jackie Joyner Kersee and Al Joyner East St. Louis Classic
On the boys side, the Kays finished fourth overall (62), as East St. Louis was crowned champions with 136 points. Jayon Morrow was the top dog in both the 200 M (22.29 s) and 400 M (50.64 s). He was also joined by Tyrice Bender, Aarion Brown and Jyaire Hill on the first-place 4x100 M relay team (43.03 s).
The 4x200 team of Bender, Nickolos Hall, Jalen Townsend and Brown took second (1:34.66). Hall finished second in the 110 M hurdles (16.46 s) and Hill earned a pair of top-five individual finishes, taking third in the 200 M (22.82 s) and fifth in the long jump (6.19 m).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.