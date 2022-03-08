Kankakee Community College 6, Rend Lake 3
A four-run fourth inning proved to be the difference for the Cavaliers Tuesday. Braedan MacDonald led that Cavliers this charge with a double, two singles, two RBIs and a run. Daniel Puplava also singled twice, drove a pair in and scored. Garrett Latoz and Joey Humphrey each had a hit and scored twice. Brodi Winge was impressive on the mound, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks over seven strong innings.
