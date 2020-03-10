COLLEGE BASEBALL
Southeastern Illinois College 3, Kankakee Community College 2
After tying the game 2-2 in the top of the sixth inning the Cavaliers gave up the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to the Falcons.
Mike Machnic went 2-for-3 with a solo homerun. Koltan Moore, Clay Thompson, Nick Anderson and Jake Vera each went 1-for-3.
KCC 8, SIC 4
The Cavaliers exploded for seven runs in the sixth and seventh innings to help them come back against the Falcons in a double header.
Ian Sanders and Nick Anderson each recorded a team-high two hits. Jake Vera recorded two stolen bases and scored twice on a day where he saw himself go 1-for-3.
Kyle Iwinski picked up the win after pitching 6 2/3 innings. He sat down five and walked two after giving up four earned runs.
