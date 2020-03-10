COLLEGE BASEBALL
Sandburg College 6, Kankakee Community College 2
Neither team was able to push anything across the board until the Cavaliers plated a pair in the top of the eighth, but a six-run push by Sandburg in the bottom half, including four unearned runs, dealt KCC a tough blow, evening the Cavaliers at 2-2 on the season.
Koltan Moore went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Ian Sanders doubled and scored. Clay Thompson had an RBI single and stole a base and Nick Anderson had a pair of singles.
Nolan Lebamoff was sensational in his no-decision, allowing two hits and five walks while striking out four over seven scoreless innings.
KCC 9, Rend Lake 5 (Sunday)
The Cavaliers fell in an early 4-0 rut before exploding for six runs in the third and holding on for their second win of the season.
Nick Anderson and Kelden Tyson each recorded three hits. Anderson added three stolen bases, three RBIs and a run, while Tyson swiped two bags and had two RBIs and a run. Michael Machnic doubled, drove in a run and scored twice. Clay Thompson had a hit, a pair of runs, a pair of steals and an RBI. Koltan Moore singled twice and stole two bases.
Gavin King picked up the win after tossing 3 1/3 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Parkland 12, KCC 0 (Saturday)
The Cavaliers first loss of the season came briefly in just seven innings.
Clay Thompson doubled. Ian Sanders and Matthew Lelito each singled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!